In 2021, Gifts That Give Hope founder Jenn Knepper made a few changes in the annual celebration. First, the event returned to its original venue, and second, it moved to a Sunday so that attendees could enjoy a little shopping following church. The formula was successful, and this year, the gift fair will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO