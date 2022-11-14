ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

First Coast News

More video released showing Camden County inmate beaten by correction officers

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — New video was released to the public, showing another angle of the Camden County inmate beaten by correctional officers. This time, there is audio included and one can hear 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs scream in agony. One of the correctional officers can be heard saying "stop resisting." In the video, Hobbs can be seen getting kneed multiple times. The video was released to the public on Wednesday by his attorneys. The attack was moved outside of Hobbs' cell.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
wuft.org

Couple arrested, banned from owning pets after authorities find 10 starving, dirty dogs in yard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a husband and wife Tuesday after authorities said they found 10 starving, dirty dogs without water in their backyard. The State Attorney’s Office in Alachua County filed 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of fighting or baiting animals – all felonies – against the couple. They were identified as 36-year-old Landis J’Marcus Finch, and his wife, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Reshard-Finch, both of Waldo.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

INVESTIGATES: Whistleblowers question safety of school bus company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three school bus whistleblowers question the safety of the company, saying they’re putting kids in danger. The three employees work for Student Transportation of America (STA), the company responsible for getting about 95,000 Duval County students to and from school safely. The whistleblowers said that isn’t happening because of mismanagement.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Apartments without power a week after Nicole expected to get it back Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northside apartment complex that has been without power for a week is expected to get its power back Thursday. A fire ripped through part of Island Pointe Apartments last week, but the power outage wasn't because of the fire. The apartments are along the river and flooding during Nicole led JEA to remove 50 electrical meters for safety, according to Greg Corcoran, JEA's manager of community involvement and project outreach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
