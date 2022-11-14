Read full article on original website
Man arrested for holding cane police thought was a gun suing Columbia County Sheriff's Office
LAKE CITY, Fla. — James Hodges and his attorney John Phillips held a briefing Thursday in downtown Lake City. Phillips says the body cam footage speaks volumes and Hodges arrest was unlawful. “This is not a weapon this is aid to a man who is legally blind," said Phillips.
First Coast News
Tyree Parker sentenced to life in prison for death of Jacksonville Coast Guard member Caroline Schollaert
Parker killed Schollaert in August 2021 during a carjacking. Schollaert attempted to hold the suspect at gunpoint, but was shot to death.
fox5atlanta.com
Attorneys share more video of inmate beating
Guards said the man was kicking his cell door and didn't respond to commands by guards to stop. The Camden County NAACP said it wants to see a thorough investigation.
More video released showing Camden County inmate beaten by correction officers
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — New video was released to the public, showing another angle of the Camden County inmate beaten by correctional officers. This time, there is audio included and one can hear 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs scream in agony. One of the correctional officers can be heard saying "stop resisting." In the video, Hobbs can be seen getting kneed multiple times. The video was released to the public on Wednesday by his attorneys. The attack was moved outside of Hobbs' cell.
First Coast News
James Hodges, attorney, Lake City community members speak about alleged constitutional violations by police
Hodges, who is legally blind, was walking home when he was arrested. He is now calling for an investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday. Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times. It happened outside Balla’s...
Action News Jax
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
wuft.org
Couple arrested, banned from owning pets after authorities find 10 starving, dirty dogs in yard
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a husband and wife Tuesday after authorities said they found 10 starving, dirty dogs without water in their backyard. The State Attorney’s Office in Alachua County filed 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of fighting or baiting animals – all felonies – against the couple. They were identified as 36-year-old Landis J’Marcus Finch, and his wife, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Reshard-Finch, both of Waldo.
Action News Jax
JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
Action News Jax
Two shootings overnight on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The first shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Street. Officers responded to the location and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
News4Jax.com
Man shot by police during investigation at Jacksonville motel dies of injuries, Sheriff’s Office says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that a man, who investigators said was wielding a gun when he was shot by police at a motel, has died from his injuries. The man was identified as Javon Tyrone Jones. The Sheriff’s...
WSAV-TV
Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers in Camden County host news conference
Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers …. Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Quinton Simon update:...
News4Jax.com
Woman shot during argument with man in Northwest Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot Monday night during an argument with a man in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when they arrived at North Myrtle Avenue just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-30s shot in the upper torso.
News4Jax.com
54-year-old convicted felon pleads guilty to voter fraud, false registration charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon pleaded guilty Monday to voter fraud charges after prosecutors said he voted as a felon when he wasn’t eligible, according to court records. Marc Crump, 54, was arrested in May and charged with two counts of election fraud voting and obtaining a...
INVESTIGATES: Whistleblowers question safety of school bus company
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three school bus whistleblowers question the safety of the company, saying they’re putting kids in danger. The three employees work for Student Transportation of America (STA), the company responsible for getting about 95,000 Duval County students to and from school safely. The whistleblowers said that isn’t happening because of mismanagement.
Apartments without power a week after Nicole expected to get it back Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A northside apartment complex that has been without power for a week is expected to get its power back Thursday. A fire ripped through part of Island Pointe Apartments last week, but the power outage wasn't because of the fire. The apartments are along the river and flooding during Nicole led JEA to remove 50 electrical meters for safety, according to Greg Corcoran, JEA's manager of community involvement and project outreach.
Action News Jax
Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dead, another hospitalized after attempting to run from traffic crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a serious crash Monday morning in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said. Officials said it happened at the intersection of Crystal Springs and Hammond Boulevards. Investigators said a man was speeding when he...
First Coast News
