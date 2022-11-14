ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Island roundup: Homelessness increasing in RI

From increasing homelessness to congressional orientation, here’s the latest news from around the Ocean State. In light of concerns about increasing state-wide homelessness with the approach of winter, the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness hosted a presentation of its annual “State of Homelessness” report Nov. 14.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002. Rhode Island was at 1,285.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivers 2022 address

The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivered its first ever State of Homelessness Address in the CIC Providence Building on Dyer Street Monday evening. The event presented and highlighted local and state-wide data on homelessness gathered by Coalition staff and partners. The event was emceed by Louisa D’Ovidio, Communications...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBUR

1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Wrong-way driver alert systems go up in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is looking to Rhode Island as a way to limit the number of wrong-way driver crashes in the state, by installing wrong-way driver detection systems on highway ramps across the state. In 2015, Rhode Island installed 24 wrong-way detection systems on highway off-ramps, later adding two more systems, bringing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE

