onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022
“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
‘This isn’t fair’: Rhode Island tops the nation in identity theft reports
The crime boomed during the pandemic, as billions of dollars went into hastily put-together benefit programs.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island roundup: Homelessness increasing in RI
From increasing homelessness to congressional orientation, here’s the latest news from around the Ocean State. In light of concerns about increasing state-wide homelessness with the approach of winter, the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness hosted a presentation of its annual “State of Homelessness” report Nov. 14.
Turnto10.com
Not every illness or injury needs a visit to the emergency room, Rhode Island doctors say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island state health and hospital leaders continue to sound the alarm with what they're calling a "quad demic" -- four health issues at the same time, overwhelming the system right now: RSV, that respiratory virus affecting mostly children, the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19, behavioral health, and the regular flu.
ABC6.com
Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002. Rhode Island was at 1,285.
Uprise RI
Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivers 2022 address
The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness delivered its first ever State of Homelessness Address in the CIC Providence Building on Dyer Street Monday evening. The event presented and highlighted local and state-wide data on homelessness gathered by Coalition staff and partners. The event was emceed by Louisa D’Ovidio, Communications...
WBUR
1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts
Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
RI taking steps to address emergency room overcrowding
"We are seeing long visit waits at the local emergency rooms. This is not new; we've seen that year after year, and we are back into it again," Ana Novais, acting secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) said Thursday.
McKee taking time off through Thanksgiving
Gov. Dan McKee is taking some time off following the election last week.
ABC6.com
Applying to Rhode Island College? Residents have until Tuesday to get fee waived
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — If you’re looking to apply to Rhode Island College, state residents have until Tuesday to get their application fees waived. Undergraduate and graduate students who submit an application will see the $50 fee waived for fall 2023 or spring 2023. “Part of the goal...
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Mobil gas station
One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after winning a lottery prize from a Mobil gas station on Monday, Nov. 14. The winning $1 million ticket was sold in Adams, and was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket game. There were also four other lucky winners...
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
ABC6.com
Health officials warn Rhode Islanders of overcrowding in hospital emergency departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Health officials are warning Rhode Islanders of overcrowding in hospital emergency departments. With several respiratory viruses circulating in the state and with hospital emergency departments already experiencing significant crowding, residents are being urged to only go to emergency departments for issues that require urgent care.
ABC6.com
Wrong-way driver alert systems go up in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is looking to Rhode Island as a way to limit the number of wrong-way driver crashes in the state, by installing wrong-way driver detection systems on highway ramps across the state. In 2015, Rhode Island installed 24 wrong-way detection systems on highway off-ramps, later adding two more systems, bringing...
Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in RI as police and lawmakers try to crack down
The number of catalytic converter thefts soared from fewer than a dozen in 2017 to over 1,400 so far this year.
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
