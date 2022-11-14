Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Bowlero, PTC fall; Cisco, Bath & Body Works rise
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.20 to $46.59. The seller of routers, switches, software and services reported strong third-quarter financial results. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., up $1.29 to $46.87. The semiconductor equipment maker reported strong fiscal...
WRAL
Tesla's close-knit leadership team goes under the spotlight in court
CNN — The Tesla board of directors that created the largest compensation package in history for CEO Elon Musk was stocked with friends of Musk, according to court testimony this week. "Yes we're friends," former Tesla board member Antonio Gracias said after a long line of questions about his...
New FTX CEO highlights 'pervasive failures' in court filing
Troubled cryptocurrency firm FTX updated its bankruptcy filing in Delaware, and it's chock-full of new insights into chaotic business practices under former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
WRAL
UK to raise $65 billion from windfall tax on energy companies
CNN — The UK government is hiking a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and extending the levy to electricity generators, as it scrambles to balance its budget amid an economic downturn. It is also investing in nuclear power for the first time in decades. UK finance minister...
WRAL
Chinese consumers are wary. Alibaba's sales miss forecasts
CNN — The Chinese consumer is still under a lot of pressure. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported third quarter sales Thursday that rose just 3% from a year ago, slightly missing analysts' forecasts. Alibaba has been hit hard this year due to a slowdown in China's economy. The pandemic has...
Moody's shutting consulting business in China, cutting staff
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp (MCO.N) is shutting its China consulting business and is laying off people associated with the unit in multiple locations across the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Comments / 0