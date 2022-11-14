The Wausau School Board on Monday directed district administration to prepare a plan to merge elementary and secondary schools as part of the restructuring of the district. The plan would entail closure of at least some elementary schools. District officials said they want to hear from staff and community before moving ahead. School officials have collected feedback from staff and the community and their desired results are the same, though not in the order, under any potential restructuring.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO