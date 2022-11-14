Read full article on original website
Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks
During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
Wausau School Board directs admin to prepare plan for merging schools
The Wausau School Board on Monday directed district administration to prepare a plan to merge elementary and secondary schools as part of the restructuring of the district. The plan would entail closure of at least some elementary schools. District officials said they want to hear from staff and community before moving ahead. School officials have collected feedback from staff and the community and their desired results are the same, though not in the order, under any potential restructuring.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau City Council Passes Historic Designation for John Marshall Elementary
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council has named the John Marshall Elementary School as a city historic landmark. Alder Gary Gisselman was one of the more vocal supporters of the measure, saying the entire southeast side has built up around the school over the last 100 years, calling the building an important landmark. “The neighborhood grew up around it. If you have come into that neighborhood, you have grown up with that school.”
WSAW
Portage County Adult Day Center is in danger of closing
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adult Day Center, which is part of the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Portage County could close its doors for good by the end of the fiscal year. The ADRC is asking the community for help raising money to keep it open. They’ll...
WSAW
Stevens Point Holiday Parade to be held Wednesday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual tradition in Stevens Point, the holiday parade is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16. The theme this year is Toyland in Downtown. The route starts at the former Shopko parking located at 1200 Main St. The parade ends at Mathias Mitchell Public Square. The...
Wausau area obituaries November 14, 2022
Sandra F. Schmidt, 73, joined her heavenly Father peacefully at home on Thursday, November 3, 2022 under the care of her husband Michael Schmidt, daughter, Shana McCreary, her favorite nurses Bre and Sarah, and so many friends who did so much to help at the house. Along with Theda Care Hospice at her home and Cherry Meadows Hospice. We Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
spmetrowire.com
Downtown ‘Christmas Crawl’ returns for fourth year
Bars and taverns in Downtown Stevens Point are hosting their fourth annual Christmas Crawl. The event is a benefit for the Portage County Humane Society and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Portage County. The pub crawl is open to participants 21 years and older—and ugly Christmas sweaters/onesies are encouraged.
Wausau committee waits on parks rule change, while police seek direction on enforcement
City leaders will wait to hear more information on homelessness outreach efforts before deciding on a proposed ordinance change that would prohibit leaving personal items in parks, a measure that brought sharp criticism from advocates serving unhoused residents. The proposed ordinance change would come with a penalty, which some critics...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
waupacanow.com
Sand mine discussed in Iola
The Iola Zoning Committee discussed the Faulks Brothers’ non-metallic mining application at its Nov. 10 meeting. The proposed gravel pit will be located on the Iola Car Show Grounds, on two separate properties along County Trunk J and Oak Ridge Road. The south property is in the town of...
onfocus.news
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
WJFW-TV
Merrill Fire Department writes new chapter with first female firefighter
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill fire department is entering a new era. For the first time in their history, they have welcomed a full time female firefighter onto their crew. Kendall Nelson, actually applied once before two years back. Even though she was cut the last time, that didn't...
WSAW
Demolition underway for Edgewater Manor apartment complex in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After no longer accepting new tenants in November 2020 and remaining vacant since April 2021, the era of Edgewater Manor has officially ended. “It served a niche in our community for low-income senior housing, says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “And in the 70′s and 80′s, that was very important.”
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Nov. 17, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
cwbradio.com
Latest Numbers of RSV Cases in Children at Marshfield Children's Hospital
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to rise across Wisconsin. As of November 16th, Marshfield Children's Hospital has 15 confirmed inpatient (hospitalized) cases of RSV. RSV is a common respiratory infection that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults and infants.
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
