Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPBF News 25
'I’m still here to talk about it': Jupiter Medical Center cancer patient tearfully credits doctor for extra time
JUPITER, Fla. — On World Pancreatic Cancer Day,Jupiter Medical Center’s Anderson Family Cancer Institute held a day of awareness, bringing patients forth to share their stories. Fred Mascaro of Palm Beach Gardens is one of those patients. He’s spent over a decade fighting cancer. In 2011, he learned...
A Greenacres teacher needed emergency surgery. He got married in the hospital first.
Daniel Pecoraro and Lisa Siegel weren't supposed to get married on a Monday. But from his hospital bed on Nov. 7, Pecoraro decided that day was going to be the happiest day of their lives. He had been admitted to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis three days earlier with...
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Palms West Hospital Named the Only A-rated Hospital for Patient Safety in Palm Beach County
November 16, 2022 – HCA Florida Palms West Hospital is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Hospital Safety Grade A by The Leapfrog Group. The distinction makes Palms West the only A-rated hospital for patient safety in Palm Beach County. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses...
The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year
A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS RECEIVES AN ‘A’ RATING IN HOSPITAL SAFETY FROM LEAPFROG GROUP
Broward Health Coral Springs received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in recognition of its achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “Ensuring patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jared Smith, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs....
WPBF News 25
Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day before Tuesday's filing deadline, restauranteur Rodney Mayo filed to run for mayor of West Palm Beach, challenging incumbent Keith James. "We want more transparency in government and this is the action plan to get it done," said Mayo from the courtyard of Subculture Coffee, one of the 18 restaurants and bars he owns in South Florida.
Four developers eyeing city’s land in FAU Research Park
Deerfield Beach – Four south Florida real estate developers are vying for four city-owned acres on Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way, the last parcel remaining in the FAU Research and Development Park. On Wednesday, they appeared before a city evaluation committee that rated their presentations which are...
Weekend things to do: Beaujolais Nouveau Day, ‘Dirty Dancing’ and Christmas cocktails at Miracle pop-up in Delray Beach
You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fifth Consecutive Session
November 16, 2022 — Holy Cross Health received its fifth consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the most recent for fall 2022, a national distinction the recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error. “This national recognition is a reflection of the commitment we make...
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
beckersasc.com
Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia
A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
bocaratontribune.com
City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System
Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
Restaurant openings: an American bar and grill with steakhouse cred
Steak king Ralph Lewis continues to grow and diversify the restaurant group that’s anchored by Palm Beach County’s most iconic steakhouse. The newest member of the Okeechobee Steakhouse family made its debut Wednesday night in Loxahatchee. The new Lewis Prime Grill is a little more relaxed than the...
Lodging
TPG Hotels & Resorts Begins Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel Renovation
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has started a renovation of the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company is dedicating millions of dollars to the renovation, which will focus on guestrooms, guest corridors, club lounge, meeting spaces, lobby, fitness center, elevators, resort-style pool, bar, exterior, back of the house facilities, and the introduction of a restaurant from Meat Market. The exterior renovations include paving, hardscaping, landscaping, and the roof.
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
Comments / 0