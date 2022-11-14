Read full article on original website
Two juveniles shot in Petersburg neighborhood, just streets apart
The investigation continues for two juveniles who were shot in a Petersburg neighborhood earlier this week. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Man charged with stabbing woman near Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a domestic stabbing near Oakwood Cemetery.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening. Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with...
Man fighting for life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in Shockoe Bottom by officers of the Richmond Police Department.
Woman injured in shooting near Virginia Union University
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were made aware of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound went to the Medical College of Virginia in a personal vehicle.
Man named as person of interest in Hopewell homicide investigation
The Hopewell Police Department has named a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in May after a months-long investigation and is asking the public for help locating him. Hopewell Police is looking for 25-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley as a person of interest in the killing of 27-year-old Deanthony...
Virginia State Police investigate school bus crash in Dinwiddie, traffic impacted
Traffic on Butler Branch Road in Dinwiddie is being impacted after a minor crash involving a school bus early Thursday morning.
Quick-thinking Petersburg officer credited with saving teen's life
A quick-thinking police officer is being credited with saving the life of one of two teenagers shot after they got off their school bus in Petersburg Monday.
Child found alone at Richmond apartment complex, police locate parents
The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was found alone, wearing only his underwear, at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
UVA shooting suspect purchased 2 guns from Colonial Heights store earlier this year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights confirmed Wednesday that the suspect in the shooting at UVA bought two guns from their store earlier this year after previous failed attempts as early as 2021. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of shooting and...
Police investigating double-shooting near Petersburg preschool
An alert released by Petersburg Schools announced that police are investigating a situation at Westview Early Childhood Education Center.
33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash near army base in Prince George County
The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian near Fort Lee.
Petersburg man dies after being struck by van
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.
Shooting investigation begins after man is shot in the back in Hopewell
Police have initiated a shooting investigation in Hopewell after a man showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound in his back.
Richmond man arrested in connection to shooting at Cook Out drive-thru
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened over the summer at the Cook Out drive-thru on Midlothian Turnpike.
Body discovered in Henrico identified as missing Richmond man
On Wednesday, Henrico Police identified the body as Michael Cooper Sr., 54, of Richmond. Cooper was reported missing to the Richmond Police Department on October 28, 2022.
Lanes clear after crash in Richmond’s Southside
According to 511Virgnia, the crash took place at mile marker 73.4, just after the Maury Street exit. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed.
Henrico Police looking for person of interest connected to armed robbery
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
PHOTOS: Driver in custody after Chesterfield hit and run crash left one person injured
One person is injured and a driver is in custody after a hit and run crash in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning.
