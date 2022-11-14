ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has been hospitalized in Richmond after a shooting in Richmond’s northside Thursday evening. Just after 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, police were called to the 400 block of West Charity Street on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with...
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Man named as person of interest in Hopewell homicide investigation

The Hopewell Police Department has named a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in May after a months-long investigation and is asking the public for help locating him. Hopewell Police is looking for 25-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley as a person of interest in the killing of 27-year-old Deanthony...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Petersburg man dies after being struck by van

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a car just before 1 a.m.
PETERSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy