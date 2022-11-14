UF QB Anthony Richardson finds his voice to help Gators find their footing

Quarterback Anthony Richardson knew it was time to be heard.

After the Gators’ comeback bid fizzled during a loss to Georgia, Florida’s reluctant, reticent star strove to find his voice.

The Gators followed with wins against Texas A&M and South Carolina where the redshirt sophomore’s leadership skills began to show.

“That’s pretty much been our mission lately kind of, just me speaking up and being vocal and leading by example,” he said Monday. “That’s the main thing I’ve improved.”

A Richardson-led comeback against the Aggies ended with a 41-24 decision Nov. 5 at Kyle Field. This past Saturday in the Swamp, Florida did not have to lean on its signal-caller during a 38-6 romp over the Gamecocks that Billy Napier called “by far the most complete game that we’ve played.”

As the Gators prepare to visit Vanderbilt on Saturday, Richardson pushes to become a more complete, communicative quarterback.

“It’s definitely been a gradual process for me because I haven’t always been a vocal guy, a guy who likes to talk a lot,” Richardson said. “But coach Napier pushes me all the time to step out of my comfort zone.”

Blessed with considerable size, speed and arm strength, Richardson has sought to make opponents even more uncomfortable facing his dual-threat capabilities.

“Keeping the defense on their toes and them not knowing what I’m going to do,” he said. “They don’t know whether I’m going to run around them or run through them. I’m 240, so somebody got to feel this weight.”

The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore has spearheaded the Gators and shouldered expectations since a Week 1 upset of Utah carried unranked Florida to No. 12 in the polls and placed Richardson in Heisman Trophy conversations.

Since then, Florida and its quarterback have been equally inconsistent.

Richardson now focuses on areas where he and the Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) can improve following consecutive SEC wins for the first time in nearly two years.

Topping Richardson’s list?

“Definitely being consistent with accuracy; [I’ve been] missing the guys by a yard or two,” he said. “I’ve always been hard on myself about that.”

Bouts of inaccuracy remain Richardson’s primary shortcoming.

During the Gators’ second touchdown drive against South Carolina, Richardson rifled an out route to Caleb Douglas for 27 yards and deftly lofted a ball to Ricky Pearsall for a 15-yard touchdown. But several times Richardson missed wide-open receivers on routine throws, noting Monday a timing issue.

“It’s just me forgetting how fast these guys are,” Richardson said. “Just understanding that these guys do have real game speed, and I’ve got to put it in the right spot for them.”

Richardson has completed 55% of his passes, 13th among 14 SEC starters. He has hit fewer than 50% of his throws three times, including against Georgia and South Carolina.

Yet Richardson also has not committed a turnover in four games.

“I’m definitely proud of myself,” said Richardson, who has 20 touchdowns against 9 turnovers. “I know Coach Nape is proud of me as well. We always talk about posting that zero.

“I’m glad I found some rhythm.”

Napier said the ultimate goal is to achieve a quarterback rating of 145 or higher, thereby accounting for variables such as touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Richardson has reached the threshold twice — at Tennessee and against FCS foe Eastern Washington.

To reach the mark more often, Richardson first aims to hit the high notes when needed.

“It depends on the mood and what needs to be done,” he said. “But I’m not most of the time a yeller. If I have to yell, I’ll do it.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .