How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?
As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
WVU pulls away from Winthrop in “Education Day” game at the Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a slow start with a very early wake-up call, the WVU women’s basketball team defeated Winthrop 70-48 Thursday morning. A crowd of 6,640 at the Coliseum filed in for the 10 a.m. tipoff. An estimated 5,000 students were part of the “Education Day” event.
Morgantown moves closer to hosting 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown is one of two finalists to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. “We were surprised that we submitted it and were informed we are one of two finalists,” Monongalia County Tom Bloom said Thursday on WAJR’s “Talk of the Town.”
WVU seeks NCAA Sweet 16 spot and payback Friday at Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first nine games of the season, the WVU women’s soccer team posted a 3-3-3 record. Their prospects for a return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence were uncertain. Since a 2-0 loss at Georgetown on September 17, West Virginia is 8-1-4...
Brown: I’m hurting for Shane Lyons and his family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after West Virginia parted ways with former Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, the most meaningful of four Mountaineer head coaches hired during Lyons’ tenure, offered his thoughts on the dismissal. Brown spoke fondly of someone that helped bring...
WVU hosts Winthrop in early-morning “Education Day” game Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over 5,000 students will make their way to the Coliseum Thursday morning as the WVU women’s basketball team hosts Winthrop. The “Education Day’ game will tipoff at 10 a.m. and several education-based promotions will take place throughout the game. “I think it is...
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Kansas State Preview (Episode 418)
The Mountaineer football team has played its best at home this season. On Saturday they’re hoping their final home game will produce an elite victory. WVU hosts a Kansas State team that’s currently positioned for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The visiting Wildcats (7-3, 5-2)...
Productive play from frontcourt continues early in season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During its 75-57 victory over Morehead State on Tuesday, West Virginia produced a season-high 42 points in the paint, while continuing an optimistic early-season trend in that aspect. Over three victories in as many games to this point, WVU has produced 110 of its 232 points...
MEC This Week – Episode 12
Another busy week in the Mountain East Conference (MEC)! Volleyball, football, and soccer are all entering tournament play, and the MEC is well represented in those sports. Karly Niesen, Wheeling Cardinals Junior Volleyball Setter, discusses Wheeling’s success, what they are wanting to do well in the NCAA Division II Tournament, how she got to Wheeling, and more.
Four Class A semifinal spots up for grabs this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down the four Class A quarterfinal matchups in Week 13.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 12)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the opening week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Notebook: Intriguing matchups are plentiful on quarterfinal weekend
(Note: All quotes below are from guests on the Sunday, November 13 edition of CityNet Statewide Sportsline or the Wednesday, November 16 edition of High School Sportsline.) Twenty-four high school football teams will be in action Friday or Saturday with the common goal of extending their season into Thanksgiving week and playing in a state semifinal.
Eight teams still chasing a Class AAA championship (Week 13 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a tour of the Class AAA quarterfinal matchups to be played this weekend.
YCF awards more than $145k to recognize National Community Foundation Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia has awarded grants valued at more than $145,000 to local charitable organizations as part of National Community Foundation Week. The grants range from $400 up to $15,000 and are intended to support organizations in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston...
Monongalia County Republican chair pleased with election results
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The chairman of the Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee said Tuesday the party is pleased with its midterm election performance. “We targeted 1,000 key households and presented them a message over and over again that it was key that they vote,” GOP Chairman Ethan Moore said on WAJR’s ‘Talk of the Town.’ “We’d like to think we participated and played a role in getting those voters to the polls and making a difference in Monongalia County.”
Morgantown Fire Civil Service Commission to hear more testimony in retaliation claim
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Civil Service Commission heard about six hours of testimony Wednesday in the retaliation claim by city firefighters against the city. The hearing is in response to a legal fight over pay, benefits and holiday compensation that has been going on since the summer of 2019.
Police search for suspect in car crash, suspicious death
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is now charged with murder in connection with a body found at the scene of a Tuesday morning wreck. Monongalia County deputies obtained an an arrest warrant on murder charges for Chance Austin Williams Tuesday afternoon. Deputies allege Williams, 23, of Morgantown,...
