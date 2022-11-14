ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?

As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
Morgantown moves closer to hosting 2024 Olympic Diving Trials

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown is one of two finalists to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. “We were surprised that we submitted it and were informed we are one of two finalists,” Monongalia County Tom Bloom said Thursday on WAJR’s “Talk of the Town.”
WVU seeks NCAA Sweet 16 spot and payback Friday at Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first nine games of the season, the WVU women’s soccer team posted a 3-3-3 record. Their prospects for a return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence were uncertain. Since a 2-0 loss at Georgetown on September 17, West Virginia is 8-1-4...
Brown: I’m hurting for Shane Lyons and his family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after West Virginia parted ways with former Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, the most meaningful of four Mountaineer head coaches hired during Lyons’ tenure, offered his thoughts on the dismissal. Brown spoke fondly of someone that helped bring...
WVU hosts Winthrop in early-morning “Education Day” game Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over 5,000 students will make their way to the Coliseum Thursday morning as the WVU women’s basketball team hosts Winthrop. The “Education Day’ game will tipoff at 10 a.m. and several education-based promotions will take place throughout the game. “I think it is...
Productive play from frontcourt continues early in season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During its 75-57 victory over Morehead State on Tuesday, West Virginia produced a season-high 42 points in the paint, while continuing an optimistic early-season trend in that aspect. Over three victories in as many games to this point, WVU has produced 110 of its 232 points...
MEC This Week – Episode 12

Another busy week in the Mountain East Conference (MEC)! Volleyball, football, and soccer are all entering tournament play, and the MEC is well represented in those sports. Karly Niesen, Wheeling Cardinals Junior Volleyball Setter, discusses Wheeling’s success, what they are wanting to do well in the NCAA Division II Tournament, how she got to Wheeling, and more.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 12)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the opening week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Notebook: Intriguing matchups are plentiful on quarterfinal weekend

(Note: All quotes below are from guests on the Sunday, November 13 edition of CityNet Statewide Sportsline or the Wednesday, November 16 edition of High School Sportsline.) Twenty-four high school football teams will be in action Friday or Saturday with the common goal of extending their season into Thanksgiving week and playing in a state semifinal.
Monongalia County Republican chair pleased with election results

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The chairman of the Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee said Tuesday the party is pleased with its midterm election performance. “We targeted 1,000 key households and presented them a message over and over again that it was key that they vote,” GOP Chairman Ethan Moore said on WAJR’s ‘Talk of the Town.’ “We’d like to think we participated and played a role in getting those voters to the polls and making a difference in Monongalia County.”
Police search for suspect in car crash, suspicious death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is now charged with murder in connection with a body found at the scene of a Tuesday morning wreck. Monongalia County deputies obtained an an arrest warrant on murder charges for Chance Austin Williams Tuesday afternoon. Deputies allege Williams, 23, of Morgantown,...
