Read full article on original website
Related
Norfolk State takes down Monmouth on the road
Two-time defending MEAC champ Norfolk State took care of business against CAA opponent Monmouth on Thursday night. The post Norfolk State takes down Monmouth on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Daniel Akin, Steven Ashworth lead Utah State to 91-89 OT win over San Diego
Daniel Akin scored 21 points and Steven Ashworth hit the game-winning jumper with 3.9 seconds left in the overtime as the Utah State Aggies beat the San Diego Toreros 91-89 on Thursday.
Bills sign Syracuse's Kingsley Jonathan to practice squad
The Bills have signed a familiar face back to their practice squad. The team announced on Thursday that defensive end Kingley Jonathan has been signed to the team’s practice squad. Jonathan spent training camp with the Bills after signing with the team out of Syracuse following the 2022 NFL...
Comments / 0