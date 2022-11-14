ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have...
Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
No. 10 Bluejays head to Maui off easy win over UC Riverside

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Now things get serious for Creighton. The 10th-ranked Bluejays beat UC Riverside 80-51 Thursday night in their final tuneup before the Maui Invitational, where they could face as many as three AP Top 25 teams next week after beating four low-major opponents by an average of 26.5 points.
Traffic Alert: I-84 in eastern Oregon reopens

Eastern Oregon (CBS2) — I-84 and OR 204 are now open in eastern Oregon. Expect winter conditions and drive with extra caution. The original story is below. I-84 is closed in eastern Oregon. East and westbound lanes are closed between exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton and Exit...
