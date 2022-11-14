DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo has defeated Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in a tight race to win a U.S. House seat in a new district that stretches north of Denver’s suburbs. The Associated Press called the race in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District on Tuesday, although Caraveo claimed victory and Kirkmeyer conceded after voting ended on election night on Nov. 8. The swing district, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, was created during the once-a-decade redistricting process to reflect Colorado’s growing population. Caraveo’s win comes as Republicans were on the cusp of taking control of the House in the midterm elections after Democrats retained control in the Senate. Caraveo said in a statement last week claiming victory: “It’s the honor of my lifetime to receive this vote of confidence to serve working families from Greeley to Commerce City in Washington, D.C.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO