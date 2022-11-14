Read full article on original website
Meghan Griffith
3d ago
thank you! For example, there is a part of the highway en route from Missouri that google tells drivers to turn onto a turnpike ramp onto 57 going north and it has no signs posted that tell you it's a tight turn off a cliff. I remember driving in the dark and narrowly missed launching my car off it.
Reply(1)
2
Related
espnquadcities.com
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Missouri's Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
Google Will Pay $391.5 Million to 40 States to Resolve Lawsuit Over Location Data Tracking, AGs Say
Google will pay $391.5 million to resolve a lawsuit pursued by a 40-state coalition over its location data tracking, attorneys general announced on Monday. The tech giant separately paid $85 million to resolve similar litigation in Arizona, touted by the Grand Canyon State’s top prosecutor Mark Brnovich (R) as the first of its kind.
KEYC
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
Mary Miller declared winner in Illinois 15th District race, sending her back to Washington
Prohibitive favorite and incumbent U.S. Rep. Mary Miller will return to Congress, easily outdistancing Democrat challenger Paul Lange Tuesday in the Illinois 15th District race. With nearly 91.69% of the votes counted, Miller had 71.4% of the vote to 28.6% for Lange. Miller, a 63-year-old Oakland cattle and grain farmer...
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
New stimulus check for many Illinois residents
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
New study finds Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas to be most unsafe states
Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas are the most unsafe states to live in the United States, according to a new study published Tuesday.
Arkansas and Texas Declared Two of The Un-Safest States To Live
A new survey is out highlighting the safest states in the United States to live in, Arkansas and Texas were not at the top of that list. In fact, we're much closer to the bottom. The metrics used in this research make sense to us for the most part until...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Mountain Lion Makes 700-Mile Trek Across US, Somehow Ends Up ‘Chunky’
In late October, residents of Springfield, Illinois, were growing more nervous by the day. They had spotted a mountain lion wandering through the area and feared for their pets and their children. Unwilling to wait for the mysterious disappearance of a neighborhood dog, they called animal control, who contacted federal wildlife officials.
Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Over 6,000 Cases of Sugar Recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
If you purchased sugar recently, there's a chance that it might contain something more dangerous than sugar, if ingested. We all use sugar for a variety of things. Whether it be for baking, cooking, or making a delicious picture of sweet tea, the uses for sugar are endless. Since we use sugar for so much, That's why it's necessary that you know about a new recall that involves sugar.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Midwest States in November
As inflation continues to impact many individuals and families across America, some states are still rolling out stimulus payments to help offset the financial effects, including three key spots in...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
What are the safest states in America? Study tells us where New York falls
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tired of violence, crime and COVID taking too many lives? Concerned about road safety and job security? We all are, but where in the United States are those issues the least prevalent?. More than 15,000 Americans died from gun violence this year, and 204,000 lost...
Comments / 2