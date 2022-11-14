Read full article on original website
WJCL
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought $300 million to Georgia's economy, created 1,800 jobs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Georgia hairstylist's work featured on new Black Panther movie. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' made nearly $200 million at the box office after its first week in theaters. But its impact on the Georgia economy is just as impressive. The Motion Picture Association announced...
Georgia economy defies Fed rate-hike campaign
They have raised pay for wage workers, added incentives for salespeople and found themselves ghosted by job candidates i...
valdostatoday.com
Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility
ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
Albany Herald
Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
WJCL
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
WMAZ
Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
coastalillustrated.com
Who's buying in the Golden Isles
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the real estate market in unexpected ways. People fled the big cities for less congested, smaller towns, and it wasn’t just older property owners at or near retirement age with significant equity in their homes. Realtor Amanda Duffey, with DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty, said she...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
maritime-executive.com
Vineyard Wind Invests in "Autonomous Lookout" to Protect Whales
The first full-scale offshore wind farm in the United States, Vineyard Wind, is under construction now off the coast of Massachusetts, and its developer is investing in extra measures to prevent whale strikes during construction. It plans to deploy computer vision technology to watch out for whales, vessels, fishing buoys and other objects at long distances, giving its crews early warning.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting goods. The new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate...
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WJCL
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
Jax becomes North American headquarters for an internationally based company but it comes at a cost
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has formed an alliance with an internationally based company from London called Paysafe. The city and Paysafe say this is going to bring the city a ton of jobs. While that’s exciting news, it does come at a cost. >>> STREAM...
Savannah, Rincon man sentenced in killing of whistleblower who revealed illegal hiring scheme
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local men were sentenced to serve several decades in prison for killing a whistleblower who revealed an illegal hiring scheme, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon was sentenced to 584 months. He previously pleaded guilty to charges including aiding and abetting the retaliation against […]
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning. The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. “The people aboard the vessel followed all […]
