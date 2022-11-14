ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

valdostatoday.com

ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia

(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information

MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
coastalillustrated.com

Who's buying in the Golden Isles

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the real estate market in unexpected ways. People fled the big cities for less congested, smaller towns, and it wasn’t just older property owners at or near retirement age with significant equity in their homes. Realtor Amanda Duffey, with DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty, said she...
BRUNSWICK, GA
maritime-executive.com

Vineyard Wind Invests in "Autonomous Lookout" to Protect Whales

The first full-scale offshore wind farm in the United States, Vineyard Wind, is under construction now off the coast of Massachusetts, and its developer is investing in extra measures to prevent whale strikes during construction. It plans to deploy computer vision technology to watch out for whales, vessels, fishing buoys and other objects at long distances, giving its crews early warning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSB Radio

Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting goods. The new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates

This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning

Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah, Rincon man sentenced in killing of whistleblower who revealed illegal hiring scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local men were sentenced to serve several decades in prison for killing a whistleblower who revealed an illegal hiring scheme, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon was sentenced to 584 months. He previously pleaded guilty to charges including aiding and abetting the retaliation against […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning. The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. “The people aboard the vessel followed all […]
BRUNSWICK, GA

