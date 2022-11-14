Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool grad named special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
LIVERPOOL — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Liverpool High School alumnus John “Jack” Smith as special counsel for two investigations into former President Donald J. Trump. Smith, who […]
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – live
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
City Journal
The (Latest) Moderate Gun Group
The idea of a centrist version of the National Rifle Association—a group for gun owners that would be open to at least some gun-control legislation—is not new. It’s also not been particularly successful. Have you heard of the Independent Firearm Owners Association? Did you know Gabby Giffords’s gun-control group has a Gun Owners for Safety spinoff?
WJTV 12
Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump.
Comments / 0