ODU football coach Ricky Rahne and his players express sympathy for UVA players and coaches, eight weeks after facing them.

The Sunday shooting involving University of Virginia football players was more than just a news item for their counterparts at Old Dominion.

For the Monarchs, it hit home.

ODU coach Ricky Rahne, whose team lost 16-14 at UVA on Sept. 17, opened his weekly press conference by volunteering his thoughts on the tragedy.

Late Sunday night, three current Cavaliers players were shot to death , allegedly by a former UVA player, as they returned from a class field trip. Two other students were injured.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a reserve player on UVA’s 2018 team, faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, according to UVA’s campus police.

Rahne had a previously scheduled team meeting after his regular Monday press conference, which began shortly after noon. Clearly heavy-hearted, Rahne expressed his gratitude for his own team, as well as his confidence in Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott’s ability to handle the matter.

“I get to see all of our players today, which has a little bit more meaning,” Rahne said with gravity in his voice. “It’s just different than it was. I’m glad I get to see their faces. I know Coach Elliott is a great man, and UVA football and those young men are lucky to have him leading them right now, because this is obviously an incredibly difficult situation.”

Monarchs offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri was equally sympathetic.

“It’s terrible,” the junior from Waxhaw, North Carolina, said. “It’s awful, and I’m praying for the people on the team and their families, just because I could never imagine something like that happening.

“It definitely makes me feel a deep sadness for those players and those families.”

The deceased players are Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, university President Jim Ryan told reporters Monday morning.

Jones, a Petersburg native, played running back and linebacker at Varina High in Henrico County and at Petersburg High, where he spent his senior year.

Rahne said he planned to let his players know that he and his staff are available if any of them need to talk about the incident.

“Some of these guys are going to know some of these players,” Rahne said. “And even if they don’t, college football is still a close-knit fraternity. We played against these guys, and so they had interactions with these players. It’s hard for me, so I’m sure it’s hard for everybody to be able to think that eight short weeks ago, we were out there competing against these people. And now their futures and their lives are gone. That’s a tough realization.”

The tragedy in Charlottesville also was on the minds of other local college coaches.

William & Mary coach Mike London was a UVA assistant early in his career and served as the Cavaliers’ head coach from 2010-15.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to them,” London said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Assocation’s weekly teleconference. “It’s always crazy about the pendulum of life, about the highs are the highs and the lows are the lows, and the things of how we’re impacted.

“I know there are heavy hearts there and I just wanted to acknowledge that.”

Hampton University coach Robert Prunty also spoke about about UVA during the CAA teleconference.

“As a coach, this is frightening,” Prunty said. “I’ve been on a group text with my players all day, cautioning them to be careful, because, if it can happen at UVA it can happen anywhere.

“I can’t imagine what Coach Elliott and his staff are going through, to take that job and this occurs in his first year. My prayers are with the UVA family. I’m devastated, because some of the men on that staff are my friends.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Staff writer Marty O’Brien contributed to this story.