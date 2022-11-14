Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
Herald & Review
Logan County wind farm plans move forward
LINCOLN — Plans for a new wind farm are set to proceed in Logan County, despite opposition from some of its future neighbors and concern about its potential effect on weather radar. The Logan County Board voted 5-4 on Wednesday in favor of the Top Hat Wind Farm project,...
Moweaqua native part of special military mission, featured on ‘CBS’
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua native has been a part of a special military mission in Alaska for over a year, and her efforts were recently featured on national television. Captain Lyndi Minott, a graduate of Central A & M High School, serves as an Operations Support Division Chief at Dover Air Force Base […]
John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Herald & Review
Decatur man gets probation for beating cousin
DECATUR — A Decatur man described as being high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin so hard with a “blunt object” he fractured a bone in the man’s neck, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Richard D. Johnson II pleaded guilty Wednesday in Macon...
wlds.com
SJ-R: Auburn Man Was Stopped By Divernon Police Prior to Fatal I-55 Crash
The State Journal Register is reporting a new detail about a fatal car crash that killed a North Carolina woman on I-55 last week. 44 year old Shane Jason Woods, who faces formal charges possibly later this week in Sangamon County Court. 35 year old Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Herald & Review
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There’s much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one...
Herald & Review
See Pearl Harbor sailor's funeral procession arrive at Effingham County cemetery
The funeral procession for U.S. Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class Keith Tipsword, who was killed on Dec. 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Moccasin Cemetery in rural Beecher City. Tipsword''s remains were identified this summer by the U.S. military and returned home to his family for burial.
Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
advantagenews.com
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
WAND TV
Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
edglentoday.com
Linda Andreas Wants To Use Her Diverse Background As New Madison County Clerk
EDWARDSVILLE - Linda Andreas said she is excited about the opportunity to serve as Madison County's new County Clerk. Andreas defeated the incumbent County Clerk Debbie Mendoza in the election on Nov. 8. In her first year, Andreas said she wants to improve the voter rolls and engage more people...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
WAND TV
Man found guilty of second-degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) A man accused of killing someone by stabbing them in the neck has been found guilty of murder. A jury found Paul D. Outland, 55, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Anthony Jones. Jones was killed July 19, 2021. Officers responded to the area...
