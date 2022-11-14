Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Illinois man arrested in Oneida County pleads guilty to attempted enticement & coercion of a minor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On November 17th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Chicago, Ill pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor during an undercover operation that took place at the beginning of 2022. On Thursday,...
State Police arrest 2 people in Owasco robbery
OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have arrested two people in Cayuga County. On Wednesday, November 16, State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, in Cayuga County, for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery. State Police investigators developed information on the possible location of the first suspect and when Troopers […]
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
Syracuse judge rips ‘extremely prejudicial’ revelation before trial in I-81 overpass murder
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man charged with murder nearly two years ago said for the first time this week that he had an alibi at the time of the December 2020 slaying. The revelation came only 12 days before Hosea Hanslip is due to stand trial in the Dec. 31, 2020 murder of Joel Saldana on the Bear Road overpass across Interstate 81.
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
cnyhomepage.com
Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend. Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged...
16-year-old shot in leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Sabine Street around 7:33 p.m. after the city’s ShotSpotter system recorded three rounds, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Police found the...
See 31 new indictments including murder, assault and drug charges
Syracuse N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office recently released a list of indictments for Oct. 7 to 27. Here’s a look at the people indicted. The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard database follows, which provides a complete list of the new indictments. You may also search the database for past indictments.
East Side ambush murder a case of revenge. But 2 men on trial say no evidence points to them
Syracuse, N.Y. — Someone wanted Anthony Perry dead. A figure decked out in black hunted down and murdered Perry, 36, as he walked his dog one Sunday morning near the busy East Side intersection of East Genesee Street and Salt Springs Road.
Toby Shelley wins Onondaga County sheriff race
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley is Onondaga County’s Sheriff-elect after votes counted Wednesday extended his lead over his opponent, according to the Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny. The Onondaga County Board of Elections Wednesday evening released the results of a count of outstanding absentee and affidavit ballots.
Oneida County Waives Civil Service Test For Correctional Officers
A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility. Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Oswego Police Department K-9 Unit, Criminal Division Unit Grants Approved By Common Council
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council meeting was held last night, Monday, November 14. The meeting was brief with all 16 items on the agenda approved. 15 items were passed unanimously, one item passing by a margin of 5-1 with one excused (Resolution 344). Councilor McBrearty was excused from last night’s meeting.
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
WKTV
Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun
UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD investigating November 12th Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bleeker Street that occurred on November 12th, during which a man was shot in the neck, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 4:00 am on Saturday, members of the Utica...
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
Man shoots flare gun in town of Manlius bar, injures one patron, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested after police say he fired a flare gun in a bar in the town of Manlius after a fight with bar customers early Sunday morning. Officer’s responded to CrossRoads Tavern at 7119 Minoa-Bridgeport Road (Schepps Corners Road) after reports of...
