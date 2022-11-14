Read full article on original website
Update – Ross County Sergeant Ambushed by Gunman Outside of Sheriff’s Office
Chillicothe – One officer and assailant have been injured in gunfire after an attempted ambush shooting. According to sources, a man walked into the parking lot at the Ross County Sheriff’s office and opened fire on a Sergent in the parking lot. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was hit and the suspect was also shot.
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman says someone tried to force their way into her residence. It happened Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Hirn Street on the city’s east side. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the...
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
Police search for missing elderly woman in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Ross County are searching for a missing elderly woman. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, a 77-year-old woman walked away from Ardmore Crossing Senior Living on Anderson Station Road sometime today. The woman, authorities said, suffers from Alzheimer’s. She...
Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison
Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Police announce charges against 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant for another person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station late last month. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, is charged with three counts of felonious assault stemming from the shooting on Oct. 30 that left 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky dead.
Police search for home invasion suspect in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an alleged home invasion. The call came to dispatchers shortly before 5 a.m. this morning. The incident happened at the Scioto Woods 2 apartments in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a male suspect broke...
Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
Police search for suspects who pulled a gun on customers at a local gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are searching for two subjects who allegedly pulled a gun on a customer at a local gas station. According to law enforcement, the Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a gold-colored Cadillac, license plate number P615612. Reports say two white males with a pistol and shotgun threatened a customer at the Marathon Gas Station on Bridge Street.
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
Breaking – Suspect in Custody with Possible Gun Shot Wound in Pickaway County
Circleville – One person was detained after being reported with a gunshot wound in Pickaway County around 1:15 pm. According to early reports, a 911 call came in at the Dollar Tree in Pickaway County by Walmart of a male with a possible gunshot wound. Officers reported that the man who was possibly shot was also the suspect in a possible crime.
Police looking for man accused of breaking into north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. Police say surveillance cameras recorded a man breaking into a restaurant on Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Morse Road. The suspect ran after activating the security alarm, per police. CPD also says […]
Law enforcement participates in active shooter drill at the V.A. Medical Center
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law Enforcement in Ross County participated in an active shooter drill at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe on Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol also participated in the event. Simulated scenarios involving an...
Columbus police release bodycam video of suspect, officer exchanging gunfire in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video on Monday showing a suspect and an officer exchanging gunfire over the weekend. Columbus police said officers were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning for a report of shots fired.
