Pickaway County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing elderly woman in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Ross County are searching for a missing elderly woman. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, a 77-year-old woman walked away from Ardmore Crossing Senior Living on Anderson Station Road sometime today. The woman, authorities said, suffers from Alzheimer’s. She...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison

Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for home invasion suspect in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an alleged home invasion. The call came to dispatchers shortly before 5 a.m. this morning. The incident happened at the Scioto Woods 2 apartments in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a male suspect broke...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for suspects who pulled a gun on customers at a local gas station

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are searching for two subjects who allegedly pulled a gun on a customer at a local gas station. According to law enforcement, the Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a gold-colored Cadillac, license plate number P615612. Reports say two white males with a pistol and shotgun threatened a customer at the Marathon Gas Station on Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

