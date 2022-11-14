WICHITA – AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*. In Kansas, travelers will be out on the roads and in the air as more than 581,000 Kansans plans to travel over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 1.2% over last year.

KANSAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO