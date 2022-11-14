Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: First freeze / Best US airport / Folgers lawsuit
Protect your pets: The Baton Rouge area is expected to see its first widespread freeze of the fall/winter season overnight. Temperatures will dip to 30 degrees for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning, with areas to the north and east dropping into the upper 20s, WAFB reports. Best of the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
MasteryPrep sale seen as potential boost for other Capital Region startups
Baton Rouge-based education tech firm MasteryPrep, said to be one of the fastest-growing K-12 education companies in the nation, was acquired this week by New York City education investment firm Achieve Partners for an undisclosed sum. The company’s sale injects cash into the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, potentially boosting funding for...
eenews.net
La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen
The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
wbrz.com
Can't make it down to the river to see the Brookhill shipwreck? A BR engineering firm mapped it in 3D
BATON ROUGE - With the Mississippi River water line hitting record lows, many have been drawn to the lower banks to investigate what's been revealed, including the Brookhill Ferry shipwreck. Some people, however, may not have had time to make it down to the other side of the levee. No...
LSU Reveille
LSU set to oversee development of Louisiana Space Campus, central hub for space-related industries
LSU will be one of the major partners in the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, a central hub for space-related industrial developments in the state, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “The cool thing about the campus is that anything that is...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How hot is the real estate market near Gonzales? Home sale prices fall to $255K
The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Ascension Parish during August was $255,000. That's a decrease of 5.6% compared with August 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com. August prices are down from $278,000 the previous month. The number of...
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
pelicanpostonline.com
Notes on Monday’s East Ascension Drainage meeting
An hour-long discussion at Monday’s meeting of East Ascension Drainage was a case study in the major/minor drainage responsibilities inside two east bank municipalities. Conway Subdivision is located south of I-10, inside the City of Gonzales upon 350 (or so) acres annexed a decade ago. Detention ponds serving the development do not function properly, with disagreement as to causation but unanimity as to the potential fix, installation of mechanical pumps.
pelicanpostonline.com
AP Government/School Board Surplus Liquidation Auction (12/3)
Location: 300 Houmas St, Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When: Saturday December 3, 2022 9:30 AM Sharp (Rain or Shine) Inspection on Friday December 2, 2022 9:30AM-3.00PM.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Forte and Tablada creates virtual tour of recently discovered shipwreck
Baton Rouge engineering firm Forte & Tablada has created a virtual tour of the century-old Brookhill Ferry shipwreck, which was recently discovered due to the Mississippi River’s record-low levels. According to an announcement from the firm, Forte & Tablada worked with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology to take a...
brproud.com
Redevelopment of Plank Road area remains ongoing, but some residents say they see little progress
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People living in a blighted community say they’re ready to see change. The Board of Build Baton Rouge met with BRProud reporter Jessica Knox to provide an update on the redevelopment of the Plank Road area. For the past four years, Baton Rouge...
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
theadvocate.com
From preachers to politicians, Baton Rouge's bridges have a fascinating history
Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi. Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions,...
theadvocate.com
How digging a pond for a new house could get a Zachary man in hot water with the city council
Michael May has been working on digging a pond on Lower Zachary Road on a piece of land where he eventually wants to build a house. He envisions the pond adding more than just aesthetic value, saying it will collect rainwater and help curb flooding in the area. While that...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge General, Ochsner BR get ‘A’ grades for safety
Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge both received “A” grades in a new report regarding safety at general acute-care hospitals. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension both got Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades of “B,” while Lane Regional Medical Center got a “C” grade.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC Handshake report card updates effort to retain college graduates
The number of internships advertised for LSU and Southern University students on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Handshake jobs platform increased to 515 from 307 and to 29 from five, respectively, from 2021 to 2022, according to BRAC’s latest progress report on the partnership aimed at retaining graduates in the region.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Metro Council to take another look at short-term rental ordinance
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council today will consider creating rules to govern short-term rentals. The parish currently has about 450 properties used as short-term rentals but doesn’t regulate the practice, which typically happens through online platforms such as Airbnb. The council deferred consideration of an STR ordinance last month after rental owners voiced concerns.
