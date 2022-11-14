ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: First freeze / Best US airport / Folgers lawsuit

Protect your pets: The Baton Rouge area is expected to see its first widespread freeze of the fall/winter season overnight. Temperatures will dip to 30 degrees for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning, with areas to the north and east dropping into the upper 20s, WAFB reports. Best of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

MasteryPrep sale seen as potential boost for other Capital Region startups

Baton Rouge-based education tech firm MasteryPrep, said to be one of the fastest-growing K-12 education companies in the nation, was acquired this week by New York City education investment firm Achieve Partners for an undisclosed sum. The company’s sale injects cash into the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, potentially boosting funding for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
eenews.net

La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen

The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Notes on Monday’s East Ascension Drainage meeting

An hour-long discussion at Monday’s meeting of East Ascension Drainage was a case study in the major/minor drainage responsibilities inside two east bank municipalities. Conway Subdivision is located south of I-10, inside the City of Gonzales upon 350 (or so) acres annexed a decade ago. Detention ponds serving the development do not function properly, with disagreement as to causation but unanimity as to the potential fix, installation of mechanical pumps.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Forte and Tablada creates virtual tour of recently discovered shipwreck

Baton Rouge engineering firm Forte & Tablada has created a virtual tour of the century-old Brookhill Ferry shipwreck, which was recently discovered due to the Mississippi River’s record-low levels. According to an announcement from the firm, Forte & Tablada worked with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology to take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge General, Ochsner BR get ‘A’ grades for safety

Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge both received “A” grades in a new report regarding safety at general acute-care hospitals. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension both got Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades of “B,” while Lane Regional Medical Center got a “C” grade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAC Handshake report card updates effort to retain college graduates

The number of internships advertised for LSU and Southern University students on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Handshake jobs platform increased to 515 from 307 and to 29 from five, respectively, from 2021 to 2022, according to BRAC’s latest progress report on the partnership aimed at retaining graduates in the region.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Metro Council to take another look at short-term rental ordinance

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council today will consider creating rules to govern short-term rentals. The parish currently has about 450 properties used as short-term rentals but doesn’t regulate the practice, which typically happens through online platforms such as Airbnb. The council deferred consideration of an STR ordinance last month after rental owners voiced concerns.
