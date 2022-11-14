Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Area Football Preview
Last meeting: Klein Cain 28, The Woodlands 14 – 2019. The Woodlands (9-2): The Highlanders dominated Aldine Nimitz last week, 73-13, for their first playoff win since 2019. Arkez Gomez ran for 97 yards and four touchdowns, and Jacoby Mitchell, Aden Self and Jason Williams all had rushing scores. Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., Ethan King and Shane Walker each had a touchdown reception. Mabrey Mettauer threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns. The Woodlands is on a seven-game winning streak and is 1-1 all-time versus Klein Cain. The Highlanders have allowed 51 total points since a 14-7 loss to New Caney on Sept. 16. They are averaging 47.1 points per game.
New Caney, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Alvin's Garza named VB offensive player of the year in 23-6A
Senior outside hitter Ana Garza was named the offensive player of the year to highlight the Region III-6A Area Playoff Finalist Alvin Lady Yellowjackets’ eight selections to the All-District 23-6A Volleyball team. Garza drilled a district high 529 kills (4.9 per game) to complement 410 digs, 48 blocks and...
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City's Michah Flowers named to 2022 All-Lone Star Conference Team
Micah Flowers of Missouri City, is one of 21 players from the Angelo State University Rams football team who have been named to the 2022 All-Lone Star Conference Teams following the Rams' undefeated regular season. Flowers, a inebacker who attended Westbury Christian, was named to the First Team. Find his...
defendernetwork.com
Cindy Tchouangwa, Tendai Titley: Katy Tompkins duo to watch
After being ranked as the eighth best volleyball team in Texas by Max Preps, the Katy Tompkins Falcons have exceeded expectations after securing a spot in the state championship and sweeping the Regional Semifinals and Final in six straight sets. After watching the Falcons in the regional rounds, there is...
Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment
At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
defendernetwork.com
PVA&M: 1 win from SWAC Championship appearance
The Prairie View Panthers have one major hurdle to clear in Saturday afternoon’s (1 p.m.) regular-season finale to make it back to the SWAC Championship Game for the second straight season. They need to win on the road against a one-win Mississippi Valley State team on Saturday – Senior...
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
thscougarclaw.com
TISD announces Tomball West schools
The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
easttexasradio.com
Dancing On An 18-Wheeler Not Good
A 25-year-old man dancing on an 18-wheeler was knocked off the vehicle and died when it passed under a bridge, police said. The incident occurred on Eastex Freeway, the Houston Police Department said in a release. The driver was unaware he had a rider who died at Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
coveringkaty.com
New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
cw39.com
Spring ISD names first Hispanic woman to lead district’s Transportation Department
Houston (KIAH) – Spring ISD has announced the district’s new Director of Transportation. Christina Riojas began her career as a high school health and physical education teacher. 25 years later, she is now the first Hispanic woman in this leadership role. Riojas said as a teacher/coach, learning to...
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
defendernetwork.com
Houston area students to help #EndTheStreak of road deaths
Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan and Houston Independent School District officials recently joined TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, P.E. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials, the Kailee Mills Foundation, and students at the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy of Houston to urge the public’s help to end the streak of traffic fatalities in Texas.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 18TH:. The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market takes place Friday, Saturday & Sunday at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with...
San Angelo LIVE!
A Tragic End of the Texas Raiders
DALLAS, TX — B-17G N7227C was involved in a fatal crash over Dallas Executive Airport (the old Redbird Airport) in south Dallas Saturday. The Commemorative Air Force B-17G was nicknamed the “Texas Raiders” and was based in Conroe. The NTSB said five crew members perished when the old bomber was hit from behind by a vintage P-63 Kingcobra on Saturday, November 12. The pilot of the P-63 was also killed.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
