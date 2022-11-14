Last meeting: Klein Cain 28, The Woodlands 14 – 2019. The Woodlands (9-2): The Highlanders dominated Aldine Nimitz last week, 73-13, for their first playoff win since 2019. Arkez Gomez ran for 97 yards and four touchdowns, and Jacoby Mitchell, Aden Self and Jason Williams all had rushing scores. Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., Ethan King and Shane Walker each had a touchdown reception. Mabrey Mettauer threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns. The Woodlands is on a seven-game winning streak and is 1-1 all-time versus Klein Cain. The Highlanders have allowed 51 total points since a 14-7 loss to New Caney on Sept. 16. They are averaging 47.1 points per game.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO