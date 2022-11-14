Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos gets more power, new looks, X-Line trim
LOS ANGELES — It seems like only yesterday that Kia introduced its baby crossover entry, but here we are, a mere two years later, and already the Seltos is getting a pretty healthy overhaul, replete with more power for the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, updated styling and a new X-Line trim that butches up the little utility's looks.
Autoblog
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata gets new sandy paint option, higher price
LOS ANGELES — Information is out for the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata, and there isn’t much to it. A new color is added for the new model year called Zircon Sand Metallic. It’s pictured above, and “sand” being in the name is an apt descriptor. The shade is more Wrangler-like than sports car-like, but it’s an undeniably intriguing option. You’ll be able to spec it on any Miata except for the Sport model.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
teenink.com
I used to be an electric car sceptic, but I am now convinced that they are future of sustainable transportation.
I have been a car nut for as long as I can remember. Until recently, I saw little potential in electric vehicles (EV). However, with refined EV battery technology, an increasing number of models and higher fuel costs, I realised there is plenty to love about the latest electric vehicles on sale and it was time for me to reconsider my position.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
Autoblog
Toyota debuts surprisingly stunning next-generation Prius in global reveal
The Toyota Prius may have kickstarted the hybrid vehicle revolution in this country, but it has never been an exciting or attractive car to look at. That’s changing with the upcoming next-generation Prius, and the new car sports a sleek look with stunning lines, as we can see from Toyota's global reveal ahead of its U.S. debut at the L.A. Auto Show.
Autoblog
Elon Musk suggested a potential successor for Tesla CEO, board director says
Elon Musk has suggested a potential successor who could fill his role as CEO of Tesla, according to the electric-car maker's board director, James Murdoch. Murdoch made the comments on Wednesday during his testimony in a trial regarding a shareholder lawsuit against Tesla and Musk over the CEO's $50 billion compensation package.
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to invest $715 million in new Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest around $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
Autoblog
Acura NSX is officially retired with the final Type S completed
The eulogy issued today from Acura is brief and to the point: "The final Acura NSX Type S was completed today at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio." While the announcement has been expected for months, it's now official. It marks the finale of the second-generation NSX, a hybrid-electric model that was introduced in 2016. A total of 350 cars were built, according to Acura, and the last NSX, which is reserved for sale to a customer, was decorated in matte Gotham Gray, The PMC specialty plant, sited near American Honda's engine factories, is now producing a limited run of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition.
Autoblog
Nissan Leaf nameplate is sticking around
LOS ANGELES — The future of the Nissan Leaf has looked a bit grim as of late. The lineup has been dramatically reduced with just two trims, one with the small battery and one with the large one. And there were reports that Nissan would drop the car entirely. But according to Nissan's director of EV marketing and sales strategy, Aditya Jairaj, the electric car that started it all at Nissan will stick around.
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
Autoblog
2023 Chrysler Pacifica gets a 'Road Tripper' package for spring
Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle that celebrates the brand’s long-running history of bringing families together as well as Chrysler Pacifica’s status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan. Chrysler, the car maker that helped to ignite...
Autoblog
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar First Look: Wildly different 911 might be the coolest one yet
LOS ANGELES — If you follow enough automotive-themed Instagram feeds, there’s a very good chance you’ve come across a 911 Safari. They are delightfully incongruous verging on the oxymoronic: one of the world’s most capable and famous sports cars jacked up, fitted with off-road tires, extra driving lights and a large roof rack probably holding a tire. Possibly a roof tent. Believe us, it’s a whole thing and it goes back decades with a rich rally history.
Autoblog
2024 Subaru Impreza gets sportier with new RS, is hatchback only
LOS ANGELES — The Subaru Impreza has for years now been the basis upon which more interesting cars have been built. First it was the WRX and later the Crosstrek. While the WRX has drifted away from the Impreza to be its own thing, the Crosstrek continues on as a lifted Impreza hatchback and a go-to choice for those who want go-anywhere capability in a smaller, more economical package.
Autoblog
Best early Black Friday deals on cellphone holders
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Black Friday will be here before you know it, to start the holiday shopping season in earnest. If you're hoping to save on some cellphone holders, then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for the occasion. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout Black Friday, so check back often!
Autoblog
Tesla Semi graphics shows up in the Tesla iOS app
The Tesla Semi is nigh, with reports claiming that on December 1, Pepsi will take delivery of between 10 and 15 battery-electric Semis. Behind the scenes, Tesla's prepping for customer deliveries by updating its iOS App with information on the Semi and the Cybertruck. An outfit called Tesla App Updates always leaps into the code when a new app version drops, and it took apart v4.14.3, discovering code for the Model T which is the Semi, and the Model C designating the Cybertruck. Also hidden where normal app users wouldn't find them are 3D images of the Semi. Tesla App Updates posted the raw files, which Twitter user OlympusDev then rendered with color. It's expected these images will be graphical representations in the Semi's information screens.
Autoblog
2023 Ford Bronco Sport adds Black Diamond Off-Road Package to lineup
A new package is coming to the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport, and it’s going to be called the Black Diamond Off-Road Package. It consists of several capability and appearance updates to the Bronco Sport. For 2023, you’ll be able to spec it on either the Big Bend or Outer...
Autoblog
Autozam Scrum monster truck is the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner
After spending months touring the planet in search of the wildest custom-built vehicle, Hot Wheels has selected the winner of the 2022 Legends Tour. It chose a 1992 Autozam Scrum nicknamed Texas Toot that was transformed into a massive, one-of-a-kind monster truck. Before it earned a spot in the Hot...
Autoblog
Genesis reveals X Convertible concept in the L.A. sun
Genesis completed its X concept trilogy with the introduction of the X Convertible concept Tuesday in L.A., taking advantage of the gorgeous Southern California weather to show off the droptop version of the grand tourer we saw in 2021 and the "Speedium" shooting brake that was teased earlier this year. What better venue for the introduction of a futuristic convertible concept than Los Angeles? Even better, Genesis took to the open air to introduce its new drop-top, eschewing the stuffy show floor in favor of a beautiful beachside sunset.
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
