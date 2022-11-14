Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Ben Simmons Needs To See A Sports Psychologist: "He's Blocked Right Now."
Ben Simmons was an All-Star level player with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has not had the best of luck with returning to that level of play. He has struggled thus far with the Brooklyn Nets this year, and the team has started bringing him off the bench. There is...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Called Out Nets Owner Joe Tsai Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy: "It's Time For A Larger Conversation"
Kyrie Irving is still not back on the court following the aftermath of his latest controversy. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has apologized for his social media post and has been engaged in efforts to recover from the situation, but the matter is not entirely resolved yet. LeBron James is among those that have reached out to suggest that Irving has done enough, but Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai recently spoke about how he still has work to do before he can rejoin the team.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
Kevin Durant's comment on the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup wasn't well received by NBA fans on social media. The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report. While Durant did speak on a string of topics, the fans...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”
Ben Simmons has remained a hot topic around the NBA, and as the days go by, the point guard earns more criticism. His first month as an active player for the Brooklyn Nets hasn't gone as smoothly as he would have liked, creating some issues for the team, which isn't going through a good moment right now.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's International Team vs. USA Team: "No Way They Can Beat LeBron, Curry, And Durant"
The talent level in the NBA is as high as it has ever been, and that's thanks to the influx of foreign talent over the last decade or so. In fact, you can make an argument that the foreign players are dominating the league in some ways, as the MVP award has gone to an international player in each of the last 4 seasons.
