Kyrie Irving is still not back on the court following the aftermath of his latest controversy. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has apologized for his social media post and has been engaged in efforts to recover from the situation, but the matter is not entirely resolved yet. LeBron James is among those that have reached out to suggest that Irving has done enough, but Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai recently spoke about how he still has work to do before he can rejoin the team.

2 DAYS AGO