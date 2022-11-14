ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cnycentral.com

Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Oneida YMCA looking for donations to aid expansion

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida branch of the YMCA is looking for contributions to help aid in expansion to accommodate growing programs. Nov. 29 is 'giving Tuesday' and the Oneida YMCA says it's the perfect opportunity for the community to join forces with the 'Y' and help with their growing programs like archery, pickleball and cancer survivorship programs.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

State economic development initiative supporting upgrades to Oneonta Theatre, Utica residence

Two Mohawk Valley art institutions were awarded grant funding in the latest round of New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s regional economic development initiative. The City of Oneonta will receive $500,000 for improvements to the Oneonta Theatre and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica is getting $405,000 for upgrades to an empty residence on Henry Street that has architectural significance.
ONEONTA, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Common Council Addresses Tax Exemptions For Seniors, Persons With Disabilities

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, November 16, when it discussed and voted on tax exemptions for seniors and persons with disabilities. Starting out with public comment, Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. gave some updates regarding the recent legislative meeting and the approved resolutions that would impact Fulton the most: FP1, FP3, FP4, GC1, PS6, HS3, and EP1.
FULTON, NY
WKTV

Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Herkimer County Community College president retiring in 2023

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin is planning to retire next summer. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs, including health professions, electrical technology and supply chain management, among others. “I am so proud to have worked...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Food donated to over 40 local families to help relieve holiday budget stress

UTICA, N.Y. -- With the communities help, the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. provided food for over 40 local families to help relieve the pressure of holiday food shopping, which adds extra cost to their food budgets. The not-for-profit organization collected monetary donations from the community which was...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible. "We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Stuff the Bus in New Hartford Saturday

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Stuff the Bus will be at the 'Believe" event in New Hartford on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. There is an option for those who don't want to go out into the cold to donate though. You can now buy a gift off of an Amazon wish list. That gift will then be sent to a child in need.
NEW HARTFORD, NY

