Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
Oneida YMCA looking for donations to aid expansion
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida branch of the YMCA is looking for contributions to help aid in expansion to accommodate growing programs. Nov. 29 is 'giving Tuesday' and the Oneida YMCA says it's the perfect opportunity for the community to join forces with the 'Y' and help with their growing programs like archery, pickleball and cancer survivorship programs.
State economic development initiative supporting upgrades to Oneonta Theatre, Utica residence
Two Mohawk Valley art institutions were awarded grant funding in the latest round of New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s regional economic development initiative. The City of Oneonta will receive $500,000 for improvements to the Oneonta Theatre and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica is getting $405,000 for upgrades to an empty residence on Henry Street that has architectural significance.
Rome schools to expand mental health support services for students with $2.4 million grant
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome City School District has received more than $2.4 million from the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) to expand its programs and services for students of all ages and their families. The district plans to use the money to support:. Exploration and...
Written exam for corrections officers in Madison County replaced with online questionnaire
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and Madison County Board Chairman John Becker say the written exam for corrections officers has been replaced with an online questionnaire. Madison County has joined in on the pilot program provided by the New York State Civil Service Department, that has made...
Hartwick College launches 'The HartLand Promise' to make higher education more affordable
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Hartwick College in lowering the cost of tuition for students from local counties through a new initiative called “The HartLand Promise.”. The program aims to make the cost of a private college education more comparable to that of state and SUNY institutions. “We understand a...
Local towns and villages awarded federal grants to make water infrastructure, housing improvements
Several local towns and villages are getting federal grants to upgrade housing and public water facilities in their areas. The Community Development Block Grant funding was distributed to support infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation projects across the state, including five in the Mohawk Valley. Here are the recipients:. The town...
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
Fulton Common Council Addresses Tax Exemptions For Seniors, Persons With Disabilities
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, November 16, when it discussed and voted on tax exemptions for seniors and persons with disabilities. Starting out with public comment, Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. gave some updates regarding the recent legislative meeting and the approved resolutions that would impact Fulton the most: FP1, FP3, FP4, GC1, PS6, HS3, and EP1.
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
Herkimer County Community College president retiring in 2023
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin is planning to retire next summer. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs, including health professions, electrical technology and supply chain management, among others. “I am so proud to have worked...
CNY Veterans Outreach Center giving away dozens of turkeys to local vets courtesy of Knights of Columbus
UTICA, N.Y. – The local division of the Knights of Columbus donated 55 turkeys to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center in Utica Thursday morning to distribute ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Knights of Columbus has been doing community work in Utica since the 1800s, and the...
Food donated to over 40 local families to help relieve holiday budget stress
UTICA, N.Y. -- With the communities help, the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. provided food for over 40 local families to help relieve the pressure of holiday food shopping, which adds extra cost to their food budgets. The not-for-profit organization collected monetary donations from the community which was...
Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
Citizen Action NY holds Town Hall discussing school safety following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Citizen Action NY, held a Town Hall this evening to discuss safety and equity in Utica Schools Tuesday. The Town Hall was held following a recent stabbing that occurred in Proctor High School in October. Parents, community members, and education activists met to discuss the situation and...
The Center in Utica receives $300K in state funding for Ukrainian refugee support services
UTICA, N.Y. – The Center in Utica is getting $300,000 in state funding to support services for Ukrainians who came here to flee their wartorn homeland following Russia’s invasion. The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, provides resources and services like adult learning, community education, citizenship information and employment...
'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible. "We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
Stuff the Bus in New Hartford Saturday
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Stuff the Bus will be at the 'Believe" event in New Hartford on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. There is an option for those who don't want to go out into the cold to donate though. You can now buy a gift off of an Amazon wish list. That gift will then be sent to a child in need.
