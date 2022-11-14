ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Maine Writer

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
solarpowerworldonline.com

KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

AUGUSTA, ME
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
The Associated Press

Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn’t shaken his confidence in a man’s conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of Sarah Cherry, who disappeared while babysitting in Bowdoin in July 1988. Her body was found two days later. His attorney, John Nale, successfully argued for new DNA tests because of improvements in the technology. Those tests conducted in California excluded Dechaine’s DNA from several items found at the crime scene, but it couldn’t be excluded from several other items.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Ranked choice runoff to decide race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District

The ranked choice run-off for Maine's 2nd Congressional District began Tuesday morning in Augusta. Neither incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden nor his opponent, Republican Bruce Poliquin, were able to win 50-percent of the votes in the initial election count. This means second choice votes for third place finisher independent Tiffany...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck

A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
NOBLEBORO, ME

