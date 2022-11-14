Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
mainepublic.org
Wabanaki Public Health wins $5M federal award to expand and renovate healing centers
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is the winner of a $5 million grant from the US Department of Agriculture. Tribal leaders, state officials and others gathered at the healing lodge in Millinocket on Thursday, National Rural Health Day, to celebrate the award. Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness works with Maine's...
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
mainepublic.org
Customers of Versant Power to see significant rate hike
The Maine Public Utilities Commission accepted bids and announced new electricity supply rates for customers in Versant Power's Bangor Hydro District for 2023. The rates apply to the "standard offer," which most Mainers purchase. For residential customers, the rate will be 16.4 cents a kilowatt hour. PUC Chair Phil Bartlett...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project
Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
WPFO
Kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
(BDN) -- Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
mainepublic.org
Brewer selects a former refugee — and current city councilor — as new mayor
One week after a midterm election that saw immigrant candidates making gains across the state, Brewer's city council chose Soubanh Phanthay, a former refugee and current city councilor, as the next mayor. Phanthay has served on the city council for three years, including the last two years as deputy mayor,...
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Bangor Ahead of Mid-week Storm
Bangor will likely see its first flakes of the season Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the the Bangor area, ahead of a mid-week storm. While snow totals for the Bangor and Downeast areas will likely be minimal, forecasters warn of slick road conditions Wednesday. Bangor could see around two inches of snow, while Downeast areas will likely see less than an inch. Northern areas of the state will likely see upwards of eight inches of snowfall, where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
Large Amount of Fentanyl, Meth & Prescription Pills Seized in Greenbush, Maine
Three people were arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized Friday in Greenbush as Deputies looked for a wanted man. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office went to the Greenbush residence around 8 p.m. on November 11 to find a wanted subject. When Staff Sergeant William Sheehan, Corporal Cam Barrieau, and Deputy Dick Polk arrived, they “witnessed one subject run towards the back of the residence.”
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
