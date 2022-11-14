Diesel Launches Holiday Campaign, Gift Guide

Diesel is getting into the holiday spirit with a new campaign and gift guide.

The “Life is a game” Holiday 2022 campaign shows models in surreal snowy landscapes emerging from a Christmas cracker, laying atop Diesel’s popular 1DR handbag and posing with life-size gingerbread cookies and candy canes.

“A collision of proportions, dimensions, bold scale and scenes, the campaign is a collage of disparate images shot in forced perspective style photography and infused with holiday spirit and humor,” Diesel said.

The campaign shines a spotlight on Diesel’s Pre-Spring 2023 collection which is all about utility and denim. Highlights include waterproof denim jackets and coats, cargo jeans, metallic knit sweaters and dresses.

“Life is a game” builds on the brand’s playful and unusual approach to size and scale. In September, the brand bowed a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign called “Larger Than Life,” which depicted Diesel-clad models as giant billboards on soaring skyscrapers.

The campaign is part of Diesel’s promotion for its holiday gift guide selling everything from jeans to wireless earbuds. Oversized faded cable knit sweaters, leather belts with logo buckles, hard-shell leather backpacks and the brand’s new cage sneaker make the list for men. Small leather accessories, slingback heels and stirrup JoggJeans are featured on the women’s list.