Diesel Launches Holiday Campaign, Gift Guide

By Angela Velasquez
 3 days ago
Diesel is getting into the holiday spirit with a new campaign and gift guide.

The “Life is a game” Holiday 2022 campaign shows models in surreal snowy landscapes emerging from a Christmas cracker, laying atop Diesel’s popular 1DR handbag and posing with life-size gingerbread cookies and candy canes.

“A collision of proportions, dimensions, bold scale and scenes, the campaign is a collage of disparate images shot in forced perspective style photography and infused with holiday spirit and humor,” Diesel said.

The campaign shines a spotlight on Diesel’s Pre-Spring 2023 collection which is all about utility and denim. Highlights include waterproof denim jackets and coats, cargo jeans, metallic knit sweaters and dresses.

“Life is a game” builds on the brand’s playful and unusual approach to size and scale. In September, the brand bowed a Fall/Winter 2022 campaign called “Larger Than Life,” which depicted Diesel-clad models as giant billboards on soaring skyscrapers.

The campaign is part of Diesel’s promotion for its holiday gift guide selling everything from jeans to wireless earbuds. Oversized faded cable knit sweaters, leather belts with logo buckles, hard-shell leather backpacks and the brand’s new cage sneaker make the list for men. Small leather accessories, slingback heels and stirrup JoggJeans are featured on the women’s list.

Sourcing Journal

Dickies Rolls Out New Skate Collection

Dickies is rolling out new merchandise, including a debut collection by one of its pro team skateboarders, Ronnie Sandoval. The eight-piece Sandoval skate collection drop includes an adjustable hat, a relaxed fit flannel shirt in a moisture-wicking fabric, a relaxed fit crew neck sweatshirt, a regular fit T-shirt, a regular fit graphic T-shirt, a customized twill Eisenhower jacket, a relaxed fit long sleeve polo and a loose straight fit double knee pant. Sandoval said he designed it as an homage to his San Pedro, Calif. roots and the anchor graphic that appears on several of the pieces is a nod to the...
