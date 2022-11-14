Lil Baby 'Can't Live Without' Hot Wings From This Georgia Mall

Photo: Getty Images

If you were asked to list what you could not live without, what would be included in that list? In a recent interview conducted by GQ , rapper Lil Baby shared ten things that he absolutely could not live without. Among the list were hot wings from the West End Mall in Atlanta. He told GQ that the wings are so delicious, that he includes them in his "everyday routine."

"Right now, the best hot wings in Atlanta are at the West End Mall. I love 'em. The lady in there who I actually call my mom. She sells the hot wings, she's been working there since I was young. Hot wings, definitely my essential. Lemon pepper with mild sauce, both of 'em together not lemon pepper sprinkles, but lemon pepper sauce with the mild sauce. Everyday routine," he shared with GQ .

Other items among the list of the top ten things that Lil Baby could not live without include money , his children, phone and phone charger, keys to both his house and all of his cars, white Air Force 1's, underwear, jewelry, a relaxation pack, and his watches. Above all, Lil Baby explained to GQ that he could not live without God.