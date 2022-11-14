Adorable moment dog watches as two huge whales surface inches from boat

Adorable footage captures the moment a dog has its first-ever interaction with two huge whales that surfaced inches from a boat.

Skipper, a one-year-old Australian shepherd, can be seen hopping around on the deck with excitement as the gigantic marine mammals appear at the side of the whale-watching boat.

Owner Nancy Black, 60, takes her pup out to sea two to three times a week, but this was the first time he was able to see the whales up close.

“He loves the trips because he’s very social,” marine biologist Nancy, said.