Adorable moment dog watches as two huge whales surface inches from boat

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago
Adorable footage captures the moment a dog has its first-ever interaction with two huge whales that surfaced inches from a boat.

Skipper, a one-year-old Australian shepherd, can be seen hopping around on the deck with excitement as the gigantic marine mammals appear at the side of the whale-watching boat.

Owner Nancy Black, 60, takes her pup out to sea two to three times a week, but this was the first time he was able to see the whales up close.

“He loves the trips because he’s very social,” marine biologist Nancy, said.

The Independent

The Independent

