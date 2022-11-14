ROCHESTER, N.Y. Darien Pabon dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I like offense, but I’m really good at defense,” he said. But as a 13-year-old in Rochester, he has to deal with a level of gun violence that most children don’t have to deal with. He was on North Clinton Avenue and heard the gunshots when a 3-year-old was shot in September.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO