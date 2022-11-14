Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man pleads not guilty to instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester
Police said that last week, investigators identified a 26-year-old man as a suspect.
Man sentenced for 2020 N. Clinton Ave murder
The New York State Supreme Court has sentenced the man convicted of a 2020 murder on North Clinton Avenue.
State Police arrest 2 people in Owasco robbery
OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have arrested two people in Cayuga County. On Wednesday, November 16, State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, in Cayuga County, for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery. State Police investigators developed information on the possible location of the first suspect and when Troopers […]
Police: Off-duty cop shoots 2, one fatally, then kills herself in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani...
13 WHAM
Man hit and killed by school bus in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man in his 70s was hit by a school bus and killed Thursday morning. Police responded around 7:15 a.m. to Ontario Bus Inc. on Lexington Avenue and found the man had been struck and killed. Officers identified the victim as 73-year-old Michael Rivoly from Gates.
73-year-old man struck and killed by school bus on Lexington Ave identified.
The RPD says Rivoly was walking across Fisher Street as other buses were leaving the Ontario Bus Company parking lot.
Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
iheart.com
17-Year-Old Boy Charged in a Rochester Shooting on Halloween
A 17-year-old boy is charged in a Rochester shooting on Halloween. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg near Joseph Avenue and Clifford Street on the city's north side. The U.S. Marshals Task Force nabbed the teen yesterday. He's charged with assault and weapons possession.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: What is it like to be a child in the city right now?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Darien Pabon dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I like offense, but I’m really good at defense,” he said. But as a 13-year-old in Rochester, he has to deal with a level of gun violence that most children don’t have to deal with. He was on North Clinton Avenue and heard the gunshots when a 3-year-old was shot in September.
Policewoman Shoots Two in New York Before Killing Herself in Domestic Dispute
A 29-year-old police officer committed suicide after shooting two other women in Greece, NY on Nov. 14. According to WHEC, Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department shot two women before turning the gun on herself. One of the victims was identified as 27-year-old Angely Solis. An unidentified victim in her 30s was also shot.
WHEC TV-10
SWAT Team members searched house near Almira Street Monday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a large law enforcement presence on Almira Street off of Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester on Wednesday morning. Our crew saw dozens of SWAT Team members going into a house and several different agencies responding around 6 a.m. We reached out to the Rochester Police Department for more information. RPD says they were out serving a search warrant.
13 WHAM
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on South Winton Road
Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police have confirmed they are investigating a scene on Winton Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on South Winton Road. Officers say around 7:00 p.m. they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on South Winton Road.
13 WHAM
Man accused of stealing UTV, riding on SUNY Geneseo campus
Geneseo, N.Y. — A Livingston County man allegedly stole a utility terrain vehicle and was caught riding it on the SUNY Geneseo campus. Deputies responded to Riverside Drive in Geneseo around 3:15 a.m. Nov. 6 after a homeowner reported someone drove away with his UTV. Neal Dehmler, 57, of...
13 WHAM
Local law enforcement works to fight targeted threats through ROCTAC
Rochester, N.Y. — A public safety program is working to prevent acts of targeted violence in Rochester's schools and communities lie the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. ROCTAC was created by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office a few years ago, and includes law enforcement and mental health professionals working together to get ahead of threats before they lead to tragedies.
WHEC TV-10
GPO did not use her service weapon to shoot two women and herself
UPDATE: NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the death of Angely Solis. RPD officers recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun at the scene, which they determined was not Gatson’s service weapon. UPDATE: Rochester Police say that 29-year-old Tiffani Gatson,...
13 WHAM
Police: Off-duty Greece officer pulled trigger in murder-suicide during domestic dispute
Rochester, N.Y. — An off-duty officer from the Greece Police Department allegedly shot two women, one fatally, before turning the gun on herself Monday night. Police said Tiffani Gatson, 29, shot and killed Angely Solis, 27, and injured another woman on Costar Street around 7:20 p.m. Solis died at...
RPD: Driver arrested after attempting to assault officer at fire scene
The vehicle was stopped in the area of Genesee Street by police as the driver of the vehicle exited and tried punching an officer.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Norton St. Homicide
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death in a weekend ambush on Norton Street. Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Howard Jr. was a passenger in a car that was pulling into a driveway Saturday night when he was shot. Another adult was driving, and two...
13 WHAM
RPD: Triple shooting is murder-suicide; shooter was law enforcement officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a triple shooting Monday night was a murder-suicide and the woman responsible was a law enforcement officer, who sources told 13WHAM worked for the Greece Police Department. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot.
13 WHAM
City offers support for children affected by violence
Rochester, N.Y. — In just three days, three children in the city lost parents to gun violence. Now, they'll be missing them at the table this holiday season — and for the rest of their lives. A horrific scene unfolded outside a home on Costar Street Monday night,...
Comments / 12