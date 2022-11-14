TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.

