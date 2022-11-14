ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Police: 25 immigrants flee vessel at South Causeway Beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida hospitals treating more babies, seniors for RSV

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A common respiratory virus is sending more young children and senior citizens to the hospital this year, prompting the CDC and Florida DOH to put out additional warnings. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, causes cold-like symptoms in most people, but for newborns it...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
FLORIDA STATE
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections

City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

