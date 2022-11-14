Read full article on original website
Police: 25 immigrants flee vessel at South Causeway Beach
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Florida Wildlife Commission still sees high level of manatee mortalities along coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — November 15 marks the start of manatee season. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released an update on the state of manatees in Florida. As of Nov. 4, a total of 735 manatees have died in Florida. In 2021,...
Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
Florida hospitals treating more babies, seniors for RSV
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A common respiratory virus is sending more young children and senior citizens to the hospital this year, prompting the CDC and Florida DOH to put out additional warnings. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, causes cold-like symptoms in most people, but for newborns it...
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
Florida man wins $1 million during Publix trip
A Broward County man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Florida Insurance Crisis: Homeowner, insurance adjuster describe problems, potential fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is another wrinkle in the ongoing homeowners insurance crisis here in Florida. In addition to sky high premiums, homeowners who need to use their insurance are struggling with long wait times. After Hurricane Ian, then most recently Nicole--- families across the state...
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
Local students on federal judge blocking Florida Stop WOKE Act for universities
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A federal judge temporarily put the brakes on part of a controversial law in Florida pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. HB 7, or the so-called Stop Woke Act, restricts certain gender and race-based conversations and viewpoints. "The law restricts what faculty and students can...
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Florida residents because inflation is taking a big bite out of Floradian's purchasing power. They may feel the hit to their wallets more intensely than elsewhere.
