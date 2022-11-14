ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

8 MILE: THE MOVIE SITES TOUR RELEASED

Detroit, MI, November 15, 2022 — The popularity of tours relating to television and movie filming locations has grown dramatically in recent years. You’ll find Breaking Bad tours in Albuquerque, Sex and the City tours in New York City, Game of Thrones tours in Dubrovnik or Belfast, and, of course, the enduring Sound of Music tours in Salzburg. Now, Detroit is on the ever-growing list of cities showcasing popular movies filmed locally with the release of 8 Mile: The Movie Sites Tour offered by City Tour Detroit.
Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night

Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
Detroit Makes Top 10 on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List: Here’s Why

Detroit has found itself on a Top 10 list once again, and this time it's for all the right reasons. It's no secret that Detroit has gotten a bad rap for years and landed on many a list they'd care not to be on, but this year things are looking up. The Motor City has landed itself a spot on Travel Lemming's "50 Best Places to Travel" on the 2023 list. Not only did they make the online travel guide's annual list, but they also secured a spot in the top 10.
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear

It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
