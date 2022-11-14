Read full article on original website
SSG (Ret) Wesley Matthew Wendtland
Wesley Matthew Wendtland, age 57, of Oak Grove, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, while at Tennova Health Care, Clarksville. Wesley entered into this life on October 19, 1965, in West Rockhill, Pennsylvania, son to the late William J. Wendtland, Shirely M. (Hangey) Beck, and Wesley M. Haverkamp. Wesley was raised in Perkasie, Pennsylvania and attended the Perkasie school system throughout his childhood. Following graduation from the Pennridge High School in 1984, Wesley enlisted in the US Army and bravely served in the pursuit of freedom and liberty, serving in combat operations in various locales in the Middle East during the Global War on Terrorism.
Friends of Dunbar Cave to host membership drive Dec. 3
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of Dunbar Cave (FODC) is hosting a membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon. People who become members of FODC that day will be given the opportunity to go on a free guided cave tour that same afternoon. Please, see...
Fort Defiance will host event for Native American Heritage Month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join members of the Native Cultural Circle from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 for storytelling and dance demonstrations at Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center. The event is part of Native American Heritage Month. The group will share and discuss their history and demonstrate aspects of Native American culture.
Keilah Washington
A Celebration of Life service for Keilah Washington, age 44, of Clarksville, will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastor Nicolas Navarro will officiate. Following the service, Keilah will be laid to rest at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, November 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
Customs House Museum and Cultural Center schedule for December 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark your calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Tennessee Watercolor Society Biennial Traveling Exhibition, December 1 – January 29 | Kimbrough Gallery. Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form. This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition.
Clarksville named 2nd worst city in America to live without a car
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Having a car is a must-have in much of Tennessee, especially in Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Those two cities made the list of worst places to live in the U.S. without a car, according to a new survey by LawnStarter. The LawnStarter survey looked at the...
Terri Lee Jansen
Terri Lee Jansen, age 68, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. She was born on July 26, 1954, in Germany to the late Grace Silvernail. Terri cherished her home and loved to work in her garden. She absolutely loved to quilt. Terri was...
APSU Entrepreneurship Challenge awards $15,000 to students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University College of Business hosted the first-ever 15K Entrepreneurship Challenge on Nov. 15. The event encouraged student teams to display their creativity and teamwork by presenting viable business solutions to problems within their communities. After completing a preliminary round of judging, six...
Ella Marshall
Ella Marshall, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AHC Clarksville. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Friedrich Binder and Karoline Ziegler. There are no public services scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home...
Floyd A. Raines Jr.
Floyd Alvah Raines, Jr. age 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Judy Carolyn Herald
A Celebration of Life service for Judy Carolyn Herald, age 75, will be Friday, November 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. William Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Rye’s Chapel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Billy “Joe” Herald. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Habitat for Humanity to celebrate 5,000 homes built in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee will celebrate its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday at 11 a.m. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners will come together...
SFC Nicolaas Bouten
SFC Nick Bouten, 71, after a hard-fought battle he made his final call, fittingly, on Veteran’s Day. His strength, courage and bravery, and also, his overabundance of stubbornness saw him through his ordeal. He leaves behind his children, Ray and Tina; his grandchildren, Samantha, Steven, Katelyn and Phoenyx; his...
Biology, art collaboration helps photography students ‘think about the story’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A collaboration between the Art + Design and biology departments at Austin Peay is helping prepare student photographers for the creative challenges they might face in their careers. The collaboration allows art students to choose specimens from the David H. Snyder Museum of Zoology for elaborate...
Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
Billy Russell Herndon
Billy Russell Herndon, born June 22nd, 1946, in Clarksville, passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Traverse City, Michigan on November 14th. He attended Clarksville High School where his height and agility helped bring the Wildcats to the 1964 State Boys’ Basketball Tournament, where they placed second. His passion for sports continued his entire life. Under the tutelage of Earl Walton, Bill became involved with sports broadcasting in the 1970s. As The Voice of the Govs, Bill painted a mental picture of so many wonderful basketball games. He had a talent beyond words that could transport you to the front row. He served as the first Govs Club President and was awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Media Lifetime Achievement Award.
Clarksville’s Best Winners
Winners of Clarksville’s Best 2022 are live on ClarksvillesBest.com!. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our presenting sponsor, Pete Olson Injury Law!. Our 2022 voting period was held from, Aug. 29 through Sept. 16, and we had over 26,000 unique voters cast over 92,000 votes!. To...
Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers
In 2016, many rank and file Democrats believed Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump. One eternally optimistic family member of mine predicted an “epic blowout.” Trump, he said, would lose by a historic margin. But I found myself talking to a General Motors employee and member of the United Auto Workers union one day. “I […] The post Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Volunteers needed to support Salvation Army Christmas programs
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Despite the lingering pandemic, more than 2 million people of all ages volunteered their time, talents, and resources in 2021 to assist The Salvation Army’s work in the USA. This Christmastime, The Salvation Army right here in Clarksville is appealing to prospective volunteers like you to help raise much-needed funds and to assist the most vulnerable men, women and children in our community.
