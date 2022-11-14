Billy Russell Herndon, born June 22nd, 1946, in Clarksville, passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Traverse City, Michigan on November 14th. He attended Clarksville High School where his height and agility helped bring the Wildcats to the 1964 State Boys’ Basketball Tournament, where they placed second. His passion for sports continued his entire life. Under the tutelage of Earl Walton, Bill became involved with sports broadcasting in the 1970s. As The Voice of the Govs, Bill painted a mental picture of so many wonderful basketball games. He had a talent beyond words that could transport you to the front row. He served as the first Govs Club President and was awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Media Lifetime Achievement Award.

