cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
cw34.com
Two men wanted in home invasion in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men involved in a home invasion in Belle Glade. The intruders are caught on camera wearing masks and armed with firearms. The sheriff's office said the two forced the victim into his home at...
cw34.com
Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
cw34.com
Man in Palm Beach County scratches $50 Florida Lottery ticket into $1 million
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — This seems like the scratch-off game that people keep on winning. The Florida Lottery announced a man in Palm Beach Gardens claimed a $1 million prize after playing 500X THE CASH. It said James Young, 68, showed up at the West Palm Beach district office...
cw34.com
Deputy had to find out which of 3 brothers hit another in the head with a beer bottle
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Luckily, sibling rivalry doesn't often go this far. A fight among three brothers led a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to their home in Lake Worth Beach to find out who started the spat. there was dried blood on his...
Palm Beach County officials say scam costing seniors big money
State officials are warning people in Palm Beach County that crooks are out to get people's money through what they call a scam targeting the elderly.
Human remains found in St. Lucie County
Chief Deputy Brian Hester says "severely decomposed" human remains were found in a remote area of St. Lucie County.
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
cbs12.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
cw34.com
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
WESH
Body found amid search for Florida woman allegedly killed by husband
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A body has been found amid the search for a Florida woman allegedly killed by her estranged husband, officials in Broward County say. According to NBC Miami, the body was found in a wooded area near the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street in Miami-Dade County Wednesday.
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
cw34.com
Van in suspected DUI crash ends 2,000 feet away 'missing the driver side wheel & assembly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The van involved in a crash was found about 2,000 feet away from the impact and before the night was over, its driver was facing a DUI charge. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about the scene on N....
Still unanswered questions in West Palm Beach pair of shootings
West Palm Beach police are still investigating a pair of connected shootings that happened just blocks apart Monday.
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
Group saws through roof, steals $500K in phones from Florida warehouse
Police arrested five men accused of sawing thru the roof of a South Florida warehouse to steal more than $500,000 worth of cell phones
cw34.com
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
cw34.com
High-end auto theft crew brought down by South Florida law enforcement
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A high-end auto theft ring that started in Palm Beach County was brought down, leading to the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Burglary...
