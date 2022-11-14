ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
Two men wanted in home invasion in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men involved in a home invasion in Belle Glade. The intruders are caught on camera wearing masks and armed with firearms. The sheriff's office said the two forced the victim into his home at...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

