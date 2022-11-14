Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants
A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
foxla.com
Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire
FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Roadway Surface Repairs on I-10 in Cabazon Trigger Miles-long Traffic Jam
(CNS) – Lane closures on Interstate 10 for emergency pavement repairs Thursday between Banning and Cabazon caused a nearly 20-mile traffic jam. The No. 3 and 4 lanes on eastbound I-10 were shut down shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Apache Trail to replace damaged slabs, according to Caltrans District 8.
Wind-fueled fire in Fontana damages at least 1 home, several cars
At least one home and a commercial structure were damaged after a wind-fueled fire broke out in Fontana overnight.
Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds
Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.
nbcpalmsprings.com
100 Turkey Giveaway in Thousand Palms Wednesday
Residents in Thousand Palms are eligible to receive a free holiday turkey on Wednesday. Riverside County and Bulldog Cannabis are partnering up to giveaway 100 birds to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. Distribution will take place outside of Bulldog Cannabis located at 72-242 Watt Court on Wednesday, November 23, 2022,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Santa Ana Winds Sweep Through Southern California, Ways to Prepare
The Santa Ana winds are back. With it comes dangerous driving conditions, especially for truckers. “It makes you nervous,” Trucker Michael Minor shared. “You don’t get scared, you get cautious. Being scared will get people hurt.”. Minor shared how it feels behind the wheel of a big...
Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
KESQ
Weakening winds moving into Thursday
Here's a glance at some of the gusts recorded on Wednesday:. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind around the deserts has weakened, and a much calmer Thursday is on tap for all of Southern California. Temperatures will...
7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23
Riverside County reopened several hiking areas on Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday. "I am pleased that we are able to open these beautiful areas of Riverside The post 7 RivCo hiking areas, including Whitewater Canyon, open for first time since May 23 appeared first on KESQ.
Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California
Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
NBC Los Angeles
Someone Slashed More than 60 Tires in a Senior Apartment Parking Lot
Dozens of seniors living at an apartment in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood were left without transportation Wednesday when a vandal slashed more than 60 tires on vehicles in the complex's parking lot. Frederick Guest was among the Heritage Park Apartment residents who was in disbelief after seeing his car. "I...
