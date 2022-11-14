Read full article on original website
PeaceHealth reports $82M loss amid expense increase, lower investment return
Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth reported an increased quarterly loss totaling $82.2 million as expenses rose and investment returns dwindled. That figure, which covers the three months leading up to Sept. 30, marks another sharp downturn for the company following a $56.2 million loss in the same period last year. While operating...
CommonSpirit reports $227M quarterly loss: 6 details
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health reported a multimillion-dollar operating loss and tightening margins for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, ending Sept. 30. 1. The 138-hospital health system reported $23 million income for the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $34 million over the same period last year. However, CommonSpirit received $325 million as part of the California provider fee program under the CMS-approved state plan amendment; after normalizing for the program, CommonSpirit reported a $227 million loss for the quarter.
Temple Health slumps to $64M loss for the quarter
Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, which operates four major hospitals in the city, reported an overall net quarterly loss of $64.2 million as it dealt with lower patient revenues, higher expenses and loss on investment income. That figure for the period ending Sept. 30, compared with a net income of...
Insured American’s Lifetime Healthcare Expenses May Top $700K, According to New Synchrony Research
Synchrony “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study Indicates Insured Respondents Underestimated Annual Cost of Care by 145%. Americans Delaying Medical Procedures Due to Cost, Study Finds. STAMFORD, Conn. – November 15, 2022 – An insured American with an employer-sponsored health insurance plan can expect to spend more than $320,000...
340B safety-net hospitals lost $2.96M from drugmaker restrictions, AHA finds
The average 340B safety-net hospital, which cares for a disproportionate share of low-income and uninsured patients, reported annual losses of $2.96 million, and the average critical access hospital lost an average of $507,000 as a result of drug company 340B restrictions, according to a survey conducted by the American Hospital Association.
MemorialCare VC arm: 8 things to know
MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, invests in privately held early-to-mid-stage companies focused on health IT, healthcare services and medical device innovations and partners with emerging firms with proven management teams. Here are eight other things to know about MemorialCare Innovation Fund:. 1. It...
Best Buy expands push into home healthcare with investment in remote patient monitoring firm
Best Buy has made an initial investment in remote patient monitoring company Coeus h3c as the tech retailer looks to expand in the home healthcare market. Coeus h3c offers a cloud-based platform that automates technology and logistics processes for remote patient monitoring vendors. "We're continually seeking new ways to apply...
Making the most of sign on bonuses, per a physician finance consultant
If used right, a signing bonus can be a significant asset for young physicians, a finance expert told the American Medical Association in a Nov. 17 article. Jason Combs is the executive vice president of Millennium Brokerage Group and has worked with physicians on financial planning for more than a decade.
Mark Cuban's next goals: Enter brand-name drugs market, accept insurance
As the team of 33 at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. works to serve its 1.3 million customers, Mr. Cuban told Time his planned next steps for the company that looks to disrupt the $1.4 trillion pharmaceutical industry. Since its launch in January, Cost Plus Drug Co. has gone...
Humira biosimilars earn spot on OptumRx's formulary
OptrumRx, UnitedHealth's pharmacy benefit manager, will keep AbbVie's best-selling rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira on its formulary in 2023 alongside three competing biosimilar versions set to debut next year, Bloomberg reported Nov. 15. Heather Cianfrocco, CEO of Optum Rx, disclosed the decision at the HLTH conference held Nov. 15 in Las...
DispatchHealth raises $330M led by Optum Ventures
Home healthcare company DispatchHealth has raised $330 million in a funding round led by Optum Ventures, Home Health Care News reported Nov. 15. DispatchHealth offers on-demand in-home acute care delivered by emergency and internal medicine teams. Blue Shield of California was among the other investors. "We are today where we...
Google, Highmark and League to collaborate on digital health platform
Google Cloud, health insurance company Highmark Health and healthcare software company League are forming a new digital health platform for Highmark Health's members. The new platform is a "digital front door" for members, offered on the web and through the My Highmark app. It will help members with scheduling appointments, accessing primary care and urgent care, managing prescription drugs and other services, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Highmark.
Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery, healthcare ride services
Uber Health is looking to expand its platforms as it sees an increased demand for medical device delivery services and healthcare rideshare services, Yahoo Finance reported Nov. 16. The company is looking to partner with other companies to scale their rideshare and delivery service business. "We're thinking about how to...
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
9 New York hospitals fall short on giving back to community by $727M: Lown Institute
Nine New York hospitals out of a study of 21 are failing to invest in their communities in an amount equal to the tax breaks they receive on a federal, state and local level, the Lown Institute reported Nov. 16. The study only examined data from nonprofit hospitals, including nine...
Tower Health cuts staff amid hospital sale, closures
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health on Nov. 16 laid off 52 corporate employees as the health system shrinks from six hospitals to four, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The layoffs, which are expected to save $15 million a year, account for 13 percent of Tower Health's corporate management staff of...
