West Lafayette, IN

KISS 106

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WCIA

Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
WIBC.com

Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WynLin

Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving

Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens

Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting. Generic vs Store Brand. Generic can save you money, but...
INDIANA STATE
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana reports 1st monkeypox-related death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reports the first confirmed death of a person in Indiana where monkeypox was a contributing factor. IDOH made sure to note the person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

First snow days bring new Indiana e-learning law

The first wave of winter caused a few schools to dip into their supply of snow days. But a new Indiana law is limiting how many e-learning days they can use. Today's the first day many school districts probably started to think about how the law will change what they do.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Where to charge your electric car for free in southern Indiana

ELIZABETH, Indiana — An enormous casino in southern Indiana is "going green" by installing 12 charging stations where electric vehicle owners can fuel up for free. Just in time for winter, these charging stations are conveniently under cover, split between two Caesars Southern Indiana parking garages, according to a press release.
INDIANA STATE

