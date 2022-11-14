Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving
Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens
Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
warricknews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting. Generic vs Store Brand. Generic can save you money, but...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
Indiana reports 1st monkeypox-related death
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reports the first confirmed death of a person in Indiana where monkeypox was a contributing factor. IDOH made sure to note the person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly...
22 WSBT
First snow days bring new Indiana e-learning law
The first wave of winter caused a few schools to dip into their supply of snow days. But a new Indiana law is limiting how many e-learning days they can use. Today's the first day many school districts probably started to think about how the law will change what they do.
Where to charge your electric car for free in southern Indiana
ELIZABETH, Indiana — An enormous casino in southern Indiana is "going green" by installing 12 charging stations where electric vehicle owners can fuel up for free. Just in time for winter, these charging stations are conveniently under cover, split between two Caesars Southern Indiana parking garages, according to a press release.
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
WISH-TV
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
Comments / 0