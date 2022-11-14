HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.

