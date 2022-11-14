Read full article on original website
3 factors boosting physicians' willingness to adopt value-based care
A July 2022 Bain US Frontline of Healthcare Survey found that about 80 percent of physicians are interested in value-based care arrangements, but that interest decreases as the risk to the provider increases. "Physicians have well-founded concerns about their ability to take on risk, fueling their hesitation," according to a...
Antibiotic-resistant infections rose 15% in 2020: 3 things to know
An estimated 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. every year, and that number is on the rise, according to research by the Partnership to Fight Infectious Disease. Many of those infections occur in healthcare settings, incurring $5.8 billion in direct medical care, according to a Nov. 14 news...
How technology enables better access & outcomes amidst a mental healthcare crisis
Even before the pandemic, nearly one out of five American adults and one in five children and teens suffered from a mental health condition, from anxiety to depression to suicidal ideation. What compounds this crisis is the lack of behavioral health providers available to meet people’s mental health needs.
Children's National physicians call for better working conditions amid RSV, flu surges
Physicians at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents, held a rally Nov. 15 amid contract negotiations, The Washington Post reported. Dozens of union members and supporters attended the rally, according to the newspaper. The Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the...
Insured American’s Lifetime Healthcare Expenses May Top $700K, According to New Synchrony Research
Synchrony “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study Indicates Insured Respondents Underestimated Annual Cost of Care by 145%. Americans Delaying Medical Procedures Due to Cost, Study Finds. STAMFORD, Conn. – November 15, 2022 – An insured American with an employer-sponsored health insurance plan can expect to spend more than $320,000...
HHS to partner with health systems on national patient safety alliance
HHS is partnering with some of the country's largest health systems on a national alliance to advance patient safety that will launch next year. On Nov. 14, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from the CDC, FDA, CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, convened a listening session with CEOs of the some of the largest U.S. health systems and patient safety advocates to discuss the launch of the National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety.
Healthcare employment in 20 numbers
Healthcare employment has fluctuated in recent years amid changing economic circumstances and as workers departed their roles for various reasons. Here are 20 numbers that provide a snapshot of hospital and health system employment, based on reports, studies and other data sources cited in the American Hospital Association's 2023 Healthcare Workforce Scan, released Nov. 16.
340B safety-net hospitals lost $2.96M from drugmaker restrictions, AHA finds
The average 340B safety-net hospital, which cares for a disproportionate share of low-income and uninsured patients, reported annual losses of $2.96 million, and the average critical access hospital lost an average of $507,000 as a result of drug company 340B restrictions, according to a survey conducted by the American Hospital Association.
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
Why CEOs prefer these interactions in person
For hospitals and health systems, communication with employees is crucial, especially amid today's workforce, financial and operational challenges. Although the pandemic has increased dependence on electronic and virtual communication, hospital and health system leaders continue to place high value on face-to-face conversations. Becker's asked healthcare executives to share the interactions...
Proposed FDA oversight bill would work in tandem with Inflation Reduction Act
Three members of the House of Representatives proposed legislation for new drugs to go through an independent value assessment to determine a fair price, which the lawmakers said would complement the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. California Reps. Jackie Speier and Katie Porter and New York Rep. Jerry Nadler introduced...
Pediatric groups urge Biden to issue national emergency over respiratory viruses
The Children's Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics are calling on federal officials to declare a national and public health emergency to free up resources and give hospitals more flexibility to respond to an "alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations" from respiratory syncytial virus and flu. In a Nov. 14...
Pharmacist viewpoint: Punishing retailers for opioid crisis 'unacceptable'
Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion settlement for its pharmacies' role in opioid abuse, and the move has one independent pharmacist worried about unintended consequences, CBS affiliate KTVQ reported Nov. 16. "Addiction has been a problem in society for years, and it's going to be a problem for years to come,"...
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
Fearing layoffs, more employees search for a 'plan B' job. Are their worries warranted?
More employees are anticipating layoffs and have started looking for "plan B" jobs to beat their employer to the cut. Such measures may not be necessary, recent data suggests — though workers could be spurred on by tech giants' recent mass firings. Two-thirds of employees plan to look for...
Teladoc reaches 50M visits
Telehealth company Teladoc has reached the 50 million visit milestone, and a quarter of Americans now have access to Teladoc through their employer or health plan. Teladoc first hit 1 million visits in 2015. Approximately a third of Teladoc's 50 million visits occurred in the last year, according to a Nov. 15 Teladoc news release.
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
Babylon, Fitbit to provide health monitoring for members
Digital health company Babylon is teaming up with Google's Fitbit to provide Fitbit wearable devices to a subset of members for care coordination and proactive health management. Eligible members in select markets will be able to use Fitbit's health and wellness features to track their activity levels, sleep patterns and...
CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study
The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Here are five things to know from the Nov. 16 study by enterprise...
Best Buy expands push into home healthcare with investment in remote patient monitoring firm
Best Buy has made an initial investment in remote patient monitoring company Coeus h3c as the tech retailer looks to expand in the home healthcare market. Coeus h3c offers a cloud-based platform that automates technology and logistics processes for remote patient monitoring vendors. "We're continually seeking new ways to apply...
