New York City-based Mount Sinai is launching a study of 15 million ambulatory patient cases to determine how segregation of healthcare affects patient outcomes. Researchers from the health system's Institute for Health Equity Research received $2.5 million from the National Institutes of Health to conduct the study. They will analyze clinical data from five academic medical centers in New York City with the goal of crafting a "blueprint" health systems can use to reduce disparities, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Mount Sinai.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO