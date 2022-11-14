ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
LELAND, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County passes new tree mitigation rules for 421 corridor

Last month, Commissioners first held a public hearing on tree mitigation efforts along the Highway 421 corridor, a sizeable area in the northwest part of the county, largely zoned for industrial use. Many advocates and community members spoke in opposition, saying the new proposed rules didn’t go far enough to protect native trees.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk wanted to make a public statement. He was pushed into a closed session, instead.

The meeting started with Chair Bill Cherry giving his report — telling the board about ethics training, an upcoming holiday party, and their 2023 meetings. When Cherry tried to close his report, Trustee Ray Funderburk asked to give a statement about New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman’s removal of former Trustee Jimmy Hopkins.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract

Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope

Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
