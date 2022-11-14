Read full article on original website
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
whqr.org
New Hanover County passes new tree mitigation rules for 421 corridor
Last month, Commissioners first held a public hearing on tree mitigation efforts along the Highway 421 corridor, a sizeable area in the northwest part of the county, largely zoned for industrial use. Many advocates and community members spoke in opposition, saying the new proposed rules didn’t go far enough to protect native trees.
WECT
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. From Nov. 16 to 22,...
whqr.org
Wilmington-area renters are struggling to cover sharp rent increases
Twenty-three-year-old Kendra Bogart lives with her boyfriend in a 2-bedroom apartment near UNC-Wilmington — it was built in the early 1970s, and while they’ve made it homey, it does have a few problems. “My carpet is coming up from the tack, and in the back, the seams are...
WECT
Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WECT
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end of June. Copley has served as a county attorney for 38 years, with 2023 marking her 39th year serving the county. Per the announcement, she began serving as...
WECT
Town of Leland considering annexation of nearly 28 acres for conservation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is considering the annexation and rezoning of 27.74 acres to be used as open space for conservation. Members of the town council will vote on the proposal at their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The area was acquired by the town via...
whqr.org
CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk wanted to make a public statement. He was pushed into a closed session, instead.
The meeting started with Chair Bill Cherry giving his report — telling the board about ethics training, an upcoming holiday party, and their 2023 meetings. When Cherry tried to close his report, Trustee Ray Funderburk asked to give a statement about New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman’s removal of former Trustee Jimmy Hopkins.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
The State Port Pilot
Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract
Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
WECT
nCino expands headquarters with new 90,000-square-foot modern building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most successful financial technology companies in the world and it’s headquartered in Wilmington. On Thursday, Nov. 17, nCino opened the doors to its newest building on the campus in Mayfaire. The design includes a modern style, a coastal vibe, and...
WECT
New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
whqr.org
New Hanover Community Endowment presents updates and changes at commissioners' meeting
Spence Broadhurst, outgoing chair of the New Hanover Community Endowment, gave a presentation to commissioners about some big updates. Broadhurst noted that Bill Cameron, currently heading up the Endowment's investment committee, will take over as chair when the current terms expire (Broadhurst is expected to remain on the board). Top...
WECT
Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
foxwilmington.com
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
WECT
Dog passes away after structure fire in New Hanover County, no other injuries reported
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene of a structure fire off of Gordon Road in New Hanover County shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 after noticing the fire. A dog died, but no other injuries were reported.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville. A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as...
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
