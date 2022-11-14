ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

kiwaradio.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Coming To First Reformed Church In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — Anyone who wants a Thanksgiving dinner is invited to the First Reformed Church on November 24th. Julianna Kempema, the Director of Outreach and Discipleship at First Reformed Church, tells KIWA that if you’d like to come to the Thanksgiving dinner they would appreciate it if you signed up for it by November 18th. She says this is important as she would like to know that there will be enough food for everyone who comes. Kempema tells us there are two ways to sign up.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Wednesday, November 16

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley has announced committee chairs for the next Legislative session. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars has been named chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull has been named chair of the Education Committee. Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City has been named chair of the Transportation, Infrstrucutre, and Capitals Appropriations Committee.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Riverboat Foundation Gives Out Nearly A Million Dollars In Grants

Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation has recently given nearly a million dollars in grants to area nonprofits and government subdivisions for various items and projects. According to foundation officials, the five biggest grants were. 1. A quarter of a million dollars to the Friends of Doon...
LYON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hindt To Be Appointed As Fire Chief

Sheldon, Iowa — During their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council approved the appointment of a new Fire Chief to replace retiring Chief Dennis Kruger. City Manager Sam Kooiker says Brad Hindt will serve as Fire Chief. Hindt currently serves as the Fire Department’s 1st Assistant Chief....
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rev. Dean Shelly

Rev. Dean Shelly age 80 of Rock Rapids, Iowa passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, November 21st at First Baptist Church rural George, IA, with Pastor Jesse Sternke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

Europe Based Wind Company Bringing North America Headquarters to Estherville

Estherville, IA (KICD)– A pair of Europe-based companies with a longstanding partnership are expanding with the North American headquarters slated to be in Estherville. Poland-based Windhunter announced this week it is setting up its North American operation in Emmet County where long-time partner Windtest, a German company, has been operating since 2014.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

NCC Building’s Atrium To Be Named After The College’s Late President

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College officials have announced that the atrium of one of their buildings will be named in honor of a former college president who recently passed away. According to NCC officials, on Tuesday, November 22, NCC will be hosting a Chamber Coffee to dedicate...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County election results canvassed

Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
newsdakota.com

Another Record Land Sale in Iowa

(NAFB.com) – Iowa set another record for farmland sales. Seventy-three acres of high-quality farmland in Sioux County, Iowa, sold for $30,000 per acre at auction on November 11. That’s a total sale worth $2.195 million. That’s just part of a new $30,000-per-acre club in Iowa. A local farmer was the buyer, and the runner-up was also a farmer. A statement from Iowa Appraisal says the company can’t explain these recent price records. The price itself got negotiated in just minutes. “There’s no really good explanation for sudden jumps in these record prices,” the company says.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Dennis J. Fiihr

Dennis J. Fiihr, age 83, of Sheldon, Iowa formerly of Boyden, Iowa passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, Iowa. His service will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at United Presbyterian Church in Boyden with Pastor Andrew Hilla officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Township Cemetery in Boyden.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon council to review two resignations

SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council will review two resignations along with a potential appointment during the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Sheldon recreation director Jake Kerr and Sheldon Police Department officer Shane Nellis put in their resignation notices, which are on the...
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City asks residents to bag recyclables

SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

