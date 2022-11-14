Sheldon, Iowa — Anyone who wants a Thanksgiving dinner is invited to the First Reformed Church on November 24th. Julianna Kempema, the Director of Outreach and Discipleship at First Reformed Church, tells KIWA that if you’d like to come to the Thanksgiving dinner they would appreciate it if you signed up for it by November 18th. She says this is important as she would like to know that there will be enough food for everyone who comes. Kempema tells us there are two ways to sign up.

