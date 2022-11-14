Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Dinner Coming To First Reformed Church In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Anyone who wants a Thanksgiving dinner is invited to the First Reformed Church on November 24th. Julianna Kempema, the Director of Outreach and Discipleship at First Reformed Church, tells KIWA that if you’d like to come to the Thanksgiving dinner they would appreciate it if you signed up for it by November 18th. She says this is important as she would like to know that there will be enough food for everyone who comes. Kempema tells us there are two ways to sign up.
KLEM News for Wednesday, November 16
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley has announced committee chairs for the next Legislative session. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars has been named chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull has been named chair of the Education Committee. Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City has been named chair of the Transportation, Infrstrucutre, and Capitals Appropriations Committee.
Riverboat Foundation Gives Out Nearly A Million Dollars In Grants
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation has recently given nearly a million dollars in grants to area nonprofits and government subdivisions for various items and projects. According to foundation officials, the five biggest grants were. 1. A quarter of a million dollars to the Friends of Doon...
Hindt To Be Appointed As Fire Chief
Sheldon, Iowa — During their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council approved the appointment of a new Fire Chief to replace retiring Chief Dennis Kruger. City Manager Sam Kooiker says Brad Hindt will serve as Fire Chief. Hindt currently serves as the Fire Department’s 1st Assistant Chief....
Rev. Dean Shelly
Rev. Dean Shelly age 80 of Rock Rapids, Iowa passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, November 21st at First Baptist Church rural George, IA, with Pastor Jesse Sternke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be...
Europe Based Wind Company Bringing North America Headquarters to Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A pair of Europe-based companies with a longstanding partnership are expanding with the North American headquarters slated to be in Estherville. Poland-based Windhunter announced this week it is setting up its North American operation in Emmet County where long-time partner Windtest, a German company, has been operating since 2014.
NCC Building’s Atrium To Be Named After The College’s Late President
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College officials have announced that the atrium of one of their buildings will be named in honor of a former college president who recently passed away. According to NCC officials, on Tuesday, November 22, NCC will be hosting a Chamber Coffee to dedicate...
Sioux County election results canvassed
Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Another Record Land Sale in Iowa
(NAFB.com) – Iowa set another record for farmland sales. Seventy-three acres of high-quality farmland in Sioux County, Iowa, sold for $30,000 per acre at auction on November 11. That’s a total sale worth $2.195 million. That’s just part of a new $30,000-per-acre club in Iowa. A local farmer was the buyer, and the runner-up was also a farmer. A statement from Iowa Appraisal says the company can’t explain these recent price records. The price itself got negotiated in just minutes. “There’s no really good explanation for sudden jumps in these record prices,” the company says.
Dennis J. Fiihr
Dennis J. Fiihr, age 83, of Sheldon, Iowa formerly of Boyden, Iowa passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, Iowa. His service will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at United Presbyterian Church in Boyden with Pastor Andrew Hilla officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Township Cemetery in Boyden.
Sheldon council to review two resignations
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council will review two resignations along with a potential appointment during the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Sheldon recreation director Jake Kerr and Sheldon Police Department officer Shane Nellis put in their resignation notices, which are on the...
KCAU 9 is back on air, thank you for your patience
It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast.
Sioux City asks residents to bag recyclables
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there...
Owner of Sergeant Bluff construction company pleads guilty to tax evasion
A Sergeant Bluff businessman has pleaded guilty for tax evasion.
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
UPDATED: Premier Communications Says Outage Was Caused By Equipment Upgrade
Sioux Center, Iowa — Many northwest Iowans woke up to no internet and no landline telephone service this (Tuesday) morning. Premier Communications spokesperson Scott TeStroete says it was time for scheduled maintenance, but things didn’t go as planned. He says some of their people were up all night...
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
Middle School Science Fair Winners Selected; Will Head to The State Science Fair In March
Sheldon, Iowa — Judges chose the top three projects at the Sheldon Middle School Science Fair on November 15th. The top three science projects are completely different from one another. The projects involved fish, reading, and bowling. KIWA spoke with the students that were chosen in the top three.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
