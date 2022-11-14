Read full article on original website
Related
PSP looking for suspect in Susquehanna Co. burglary
Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a man who they say broke into a home in Susquehanna County and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. It happened Monday when they were called to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect still inside. When troopers arrived the suspect, later identified as 33 year old Michael Lepre of Montrose, took off and is wanted on multiple charges. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Gibson.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
Lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 for Thursday near the Butler Township exit. According to PennDOT officials, there is a lane restriction on I-81 northbound beginning at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County. The estimated time for reopening the lane is 2:00 p.m. Motorists can check […]
A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway
A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
Police looking for Windsor burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Windsor burglary suspect.
Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats
SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. (WETM) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident. According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road […]
Woman killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
Car slams into house, ends up on roof
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County. That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock. One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown. Officials say the cause...
Woman charged with using stolen credit card inside Broome County Jail
Today, the Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who is already locked up inside the Broome County Jail.
Police make arrests in theft of used cooking oil
PLAINS TWP. — Police on Monday charged two men from New Jersey with stealing used cooking oil from the Burger King fast food restaurant on North River Street. George Ramey Jr., 44, of Newark, and Terrence Antoine, 28 of Bloomfield, were arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of crime. They were unable to post $10,000 bail each and were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
Heroin, meth seized during traffic stop
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they pulled over two people who were found with cocaine and methamphetamine in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, November 13 troopers did a traffic investigation on ca driving along Hamlin Highway in Jefferson Township. Police say during the investigation they found the […]
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
Monroe County phone scammer claiming victim missed jury duty
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Monroe County man thwarted a phone scam attempt made against him. PSP say that a 73-year-old man from Brodheadsville received a call claiming that he was wanted for failing to report to jury duty in a different county, and that he owed […]
Steamtown, trolley museum shut down by heating problems
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton are closed because of mechanical problems with heating systems. The Steamtown visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum will be closed while repairs are made. Lackawanna County officials say The Electric City...
Barrett Township acquires school to create community hub
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — While it doesn't look like it now, the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome will soon be the center hub for the community. Barrett Township officials closed on the property a few days ago. The goal is to turn it into the Barrett Administrative and Recreation Complex.
Mid-Hudson News Network
“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
NewsChannel 36
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0