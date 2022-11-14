Read full article on original website
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Kevin McCarthy, who Liz Cheney called the 'leader of the pro-Putin wing' of the GOP, has developed a reputation for desperate power grabs: 'He's willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain'
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
How Trump and Kevin McCarthy turned a sure Republican victory into a historic humiliation
U.S. elections are famously and reliably influenced by the economy’s condition and the president’s popularity — or at least they were. | Opinion
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are being circled by GOP leaders seeking to take their roles after their midterms losses. Rep. Ro Khanna and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022.
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday.
KSAT 12
Kevin McCarthy elected House GOP leader over objections from Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and other hard-liners
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won his party's nomination for House Speaker, but not without some pushback from Texas conservatives. During the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday to pick its leadership for the next Congress, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, as an alternative candidate for speaker in a direct challenge to McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the secret ballot voting process. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, seconded the nomination. Both members belong to the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, which has long challenged the status quo among the Republican conference.
McCarthy nominated speaker in internal GOP vote but he faces conservative resistance
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was nominated by House Republicans to serve as Speaker of the House when the new session of Congress starts in January, even as control of the chamber remains unclear. The California congressman was nominated by 188 – 31, an aide to McCarthy tells NPR.
Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
House Freedom Caucus wants option of removing the speaker as price for giving McCarthy the gavel
The conservative Freedom Caucus wants to change congressional rules to make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for helping elevate Kevin McCarthy to the post.
KTEN.com
Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
KTEN.com
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
KTEN.com
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
KTEN.com
Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster. There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday's successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to...
McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge
House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Kevin McCarthy For House Speaker
Greene broke with other far-right Republicans, who are considering a challenge to McCarthy for the top spot.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is tapping Bryan Steil to run one of the GOP’s transition teams — and could be sending a signal on his pick for House Administration chair.
Steil is in the running to lead the House Administration Committee next year — a McCarthy pick. Caught our attention: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy rolled out the list of Republicans who would lead the transition teams for the 118th Congress (and an expected GOP majority.) Included in the...
McCarthy's next step on the GOP tightrope: Navigating concessions to conservatives
The Republican leader must balance anything he gives to the Freedom Caucus on House rules with the likelihood that it will further embolden moderates.
Biden Congratulates McCarthy on House Victory, 'Ready to Work' With GOP
Republicans secured their 218th congressional seat Wednesday night. Representative McCarthy is set to take over as the next House speaker.
