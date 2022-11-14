ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Kevin McCarthy elected House GOP leader over objections from Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and other hard-liners

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won his party's nomination for House Speaker, but not without some pushback from Texas conservatives. During the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday to pick its leadership for the next Congress, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, as an alternative candidate for speaker in a direct challenge to McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the secret ballot voting process. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, seconded the nomination. Both members belong to the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, which has long challenged the status quo among the Republican conference.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
FLORIDA STATE
KTEN.com

Republicans will win the House, CNN projects

Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
KENTUCKY STATE
KTEN.com

Senate clears key procedural step on bill to protect same-sex marriage

The Senate on Wednesday cleared a key procedural hurdle toward historic passage of the bipartisan bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, voting 62-37 to break a filibuster. There could be additional votes before final passage, but Wednesday's successful test vote signals the bill is on a glide path to...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy