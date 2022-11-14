Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Strong Credit Union donates $2,500 to Bakersfield Pregnancy Center
Valley Strong Credit Union donated $2,500 to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center during 23ABC's Bakersfield Baby Shower on Thursday, November 17th. The money will go towards the purchase of 45 car seats.
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Narcan program participants work to keep up with public demand
The demand for Narcan in Kern County is so high that distribution partners like the Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health are having to move fast to keep doses in stock.
Kern County Fire Department fights Inyokern mobile home blaze
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bakersfield City Council votes to launch ‘master plan’ for renovating MLK Park
The proposed renovations include building a new community center and installing a new swimming pool.
sjvsun.com
Valadao lead swells, Salas’ path shrinks as Kern Co. votes loom in 22nd Congressional battle
David Valadao’s path to reelection continues to look good as his lead swells to its largest point since Election Night, though a large supply of ballots throughout the southern part of the Central Valley continue to be counted. The Hanford Republican led Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) by eight points...
Kern organizations help youth experiencing homelessness, and you can help.
There are more than 5,000 students experiencing homelessness in Kern County, organizations help them obtain basic necessities.
Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
Wasco couple indicted in nearly $1M credit card scheme: DOJ
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple from Wasco was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, access device fraud and identity theft in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Between February of 2016 and August of 2022 Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina […]
Bakersfield Now
Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County temperatures are finally at our seasonal norm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone. We have a nice day ahead with temperatures bumping up into the high sixties. An area of High Pressure is moving through keeping our numbers on the higher side. Today's Forecast high in Bakersfield is 66 degrees. Expect hazy conditions light winds...
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
City of Wasco appoints Charlie Fivecoat chief of new city police department
Fivecoat has many years of law enforcement experience, and has served as chief of police for McFarland, Tehachapi, Shafter, and Wasco.
Bakersfield Now
Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Wible Road just after 4:30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and was found lying on the side of the road.
Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
Kern County District Attorney’s Office receives $585,000 grant
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office received a $585,000 grant from the State Office of Traffic Safety. It will fund a specialized prosecution team for DUI cases.
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
