Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening church members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened to kill members of a Pentecostal church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, including a hate crime offense. Superior Court Judge David Zulfa ordered Miguel Campos, 31, held on $150,000 bail after a prosecutor said Campos made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco couple indicted in nearly $1M credit card scheme: DOJ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple from Wasco was arrested Thursday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, access device fraud and identity theft in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Between February of 2016 and August of 2022 Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County temperatures are finally at our seasonal norm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone. We have a nice day ahead with temperatures bumping up into the high sixties. An area of High Pressure is moving through keeping our numbers on the higher side. Today's Forecast high in Bakersfield is 66 degrees. Expect hazy conditions light winds...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
INYOKERN, CA
KGET

Killer deputy back in Kern for penalty phase retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending three decades on death row, former deputy David Keith Rogers appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday for a hearing during which a stretcher was called to the courtroom. Rogers, who appeared frail, had leaned forward and asked his attorney to request a break. It was during the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA

