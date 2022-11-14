Read full article on original website
Deal Alert: Save $100 on the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8 for Sony E
Looking to expand your lens collection for your crop-sensor Sony mirrorless camera or a perfect holiday gift for a Sony shooter in your life? The Japanese lens manufacturer Tokina has an instant savings deal just for you. For a limited time, get $100 off the new Tokina atx-m 11-18mm f/2.8.
What is a Rangefinder Camera?
In the photographic arms race, mirrorless systems are on the rise, having pushed DSLRs into the history books. But, just as film isn’t dead, neither are rangefinders. This seemingly obsolete design remains sharp, fast, and challenging enough to suit even the most confident photographers. Not everyone needs a rangefinder,...
ProGrade Introduces a Higher Capacity 512GB V60 UHS-II SD Card
ProGrade Digital has announced a new higher capacity 512GB V60 UHS-II SD card to its line which promises a maximum read speed of 250MB/s and a minimum sustained write speed of 60 MB/s. While it doesn’t match the capacity of recent 1TB options released by Sabrent and OWC, it does...
Sony Ups the Max Capacity of its V90 SD Cards to 256GB
Sony has announced a new 256GB capacity for its Tough-branded “G” series V90 SD cards, adding to the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB options that were previously available. Not to be outdone by ProGrade Digital which this morning added a 512GB option to its Gold series V60 SD cards, Sony has increased the maximum capacity of its Tough V90 cards to 256GB. These U3, UHS-II, V90 cards promise a maximum read speed of 300 MB/s and up to 299 MB/s read speeds which is a combination of high speeds both up and down that is still relatively unique in the SD card space.
