Sony has announced a new 256GB capacity for its Tough-branded “G” series V90 SD cards, adding to the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB options that were previously available. Not to be outdone by ProGrade Digital which this morning added a 512GB option to its Gold series V60 SD cards, Sony has increased the maximum capacity of its Tough V90 cards to 256GB. These U3, UHS-II, V90 cards promise a maximum read speed of 300 MB/s and up to 299 MB/s read speeds which is a combination of high speeds both up and down that is still relatively unique in the SD card space.

2 DAYS AGO