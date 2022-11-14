One OPP inmate death ruled suicide, another ruled self-defense

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has closed investigations into the deaths of two inmates over the summer. One death has been ruled a suicide, the other justifiable self-defense.

In the case of Chad Neyland, the sheriff's office says he threw himself from the mezzanine of the Orleans Justice Center in order to take his own life.

"Mr. Neyland was arrested on June 10, 2022, for allegations of Theft, Possession Oxycodone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The investigation into the death of Chad Neyland involved interviews of 52 witnesses, including deputies, medical personnel, and residents of the OCJ, along with a detailed review of the security footage from the pod and medical records," sheriff's office chief legal officer Graham Bosworth said in his executive4 summary. "At the conclusion of the investigation it was determined that Mr. Neyland had committed suicide by intentionally falling headfirst onto the cement floor of the jail from the mezzanine level of his unit in the jail while suffering the effects of detoxification from a heroin addiction. "

Bosworth says the death of Phillip Soublet, arrested on July 24, was an act of self-defense by another inmate, Jrell Jack. Soublet had been arrested on charges of armed robber, attempted second degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bosworth says Soublet attacked Jack with a deadly weapon, and the results of the investigation into the incident were presented to a grand jury, which declined to indict Jack on any charges. Three other inmates were arrested as a result of that investigation, on charges ranging from attempted murder to battery to possession of contraband.