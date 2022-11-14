ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conover, NC

abc45.com

Yadkinville Police Arrest Four in Gun Store Robbery

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Yadkinville Police arrested four people, including three juveniles, connected to the Tuesday robbery of Foothills Firearms and Ammo. A search warrant was carried out in Winston-Salem on Motsinger Drive, as three of the suspects were caught at Hanes Mall. Several of the stolen firearms were recovered, as all four suspects are believed to have gang connections.
YADKINVILLE, NC
abc45.com

ATF searching for gun store robbers

On November 7th A group of robbers rammed the door at Red Oak Outfitters in Pilot Mountain. Thirty minutes south in Yadkinville at Foothills Firearms and Ammo, the store has been broken into twice since Halloween. "Take them to rehabs and stuff like that catch them and they need to...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
abc45.com

Reward Offered for Information on Gun Store Robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After two separate gun store break-ins from Surry and Yadkin Counties, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced today that a reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information. On October 31, investigators responded to a burglary at Foothills Firearms and Ammo,...
YADKINVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
ASHEVILLE, NC

