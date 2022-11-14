ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ted Cruz votes against Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader

NOV. 16, 2022 — WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, voted Wednesday to oust Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from the top of his party’s conference, though the long-standing Republican leader overcame the intraparty challenge. During a closed-door Senate Republican meeting on Wednesday, Cruz supported a bid...
