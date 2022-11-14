Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Ted Cruz votes against Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader
NOV. 16, 2022 — WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, voted Wednesday to oust Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from the top of his party’s conference, though the long-standing Republican leader overcame the intraparty challenge. During a closed-door Senate Republican meeting on Wednesday, Cruz supported a bid...
KFDM-TV
Conservative Moms for Liberty takes on school boards across country ... and wins
The grassroots organization Moms for Liberty turned parental rights into a rallying cry and a call to action. On Election Day, the organization helped flip and win dozens of school board races across the country. Founder Tina Descovich joined The National Desk Wednesday to talk about conservative strides made across...
