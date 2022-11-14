ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, November 17th, the family of Derrick Kittling, Alexandria civilian slain by a Rapides Parish deputy, will be leading a march and press conference with Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Ron Haley. The demonstration will initiate at the Alexandria City Hall where participants are march to the Rapides Parish Court House premises, where the attorneys Haley and Crump will call for the immediate release of the officer’s body and dash camera footage from the Rapides deputy involved shooting on November 6th. This event will be from 3pm-5pm.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO