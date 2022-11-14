Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Natchitoches Times
Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. today, Nov. 17, 2022
Chick-fil-a Natchitoches is open as of 6 a.m. today. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and is hiring 100 full and part-time team members in the community. In honor of Chick-fil-A Natchitoches’ opening, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the...
Natchitoches Times
List of Natchitoches Treasures grows by six
Sen. Louie Bernard and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. recognized six distinguished community members as Natchitoches Treasures during a celebratory luncheon Nov. 4. The awards were established in 2008 to recognize residents of retirement age whose contributions to the community embody ideals of service, generosity, volunteerism and love for their community. This year’s inductees are Brad Ferguson, Victor Jones, Bobbye Lee, Chris Maggio, Warren Massia and Lisso Simmons, who join 78 prior recipients as luminaries among those who selflessly serve Natchitoches through their everyday actions.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
cenlanow.com
March and press conference call for Alexandria justice
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, November 17th, the family of Derrick Kittling, Alexandria civilian slain by a Rapides Parish deputy, will be leading a march and press conference with Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Ron Haley. The demonstration will initiate at the Alexandria City Hall where participants are march to the Rapides Parish Court House premises, where the attorneys Haley and Crump will call for the immediate release of the officer’s body and dash camera footage from the Rapides deputy involved shooting on November 6th. This event will be from 3pm-5pm.
ktalnews.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
Natchitoches Times
Oller and Fry to lead the Christmas Festival Parade as Co-Grand Marshals
The 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Festival Parade will have an All-American feel. Former Northwestern State baseball All-Americans Adam Oller and David Fry have been named co-grand marshals of this year’s parade, which will roll through downtown Natchitoches Dec. 3. Oller recently completed his first season in the major leagues for...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Natchitoches Times
NSU named recipient of HealthC.A.R.E. grant from The Rapides Foundation
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University was one of five organizations to be awarded a grant from The Rapides Foundation to address shortages in the Central Louisiana healthcare workforce by developing an ongoing pool of K-12 students who are interested in pursuing healthcare careers and are academically prepared to succeed in postsecondary training programs.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
Natchitoches Times
NSU announces realignment of division following VP’s death
NATCHITOCHES – Dr. Marcus Jones, president of Northwestern State University, announced plans for oversight of areas formerly under the supervision of Jerry Pierce, NSU’s vice president of External Affairs who passed away last week. Pending approval from the University of Louisiana System, Dr. Drake Owens will serve as...
Natchitoches Times
NCHS cross country runner qualifies for State
Oe Duirden, a senior at Natchitoches Central, has qualified for the state competition after a successful cross-country season. The only runner to qualify this year, he hopes to best his personal record of 16 minutes, 32 seconds at the state meet. Of his preparation Duirden says, “Over the summer, I...
brproud.com
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
Natchitoches Times
HDBA funds Christmas fireworks displays
An article published in the Nov. 5 edition of the Natchitoches Times incorrectly stated that the Natchitoches Main Street Office and the City sponsor fireworks shows for the Christmas Festival and the Classic Car Show. These fireworks displays are sponsored by the Historic District Business Association (HDBA). The City and...
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
Comments / 0